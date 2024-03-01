New vehicle type announced for Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2024

Destiny 2 will get a new type of vehicle besides the existing Sparrows. Bungie will drop it ten years after the first game's release. It seems that the company picked an eventful time to release the new vehicle type: during the Guardian Games 2024.

Starting March 5, 2024, players can compete with their favorite classes against the entire world. The goal is to make their favorite class win in the end. However, everyone will receive something else to be busy with. The new Skimmer vehicle, confirmed to be an Exotic item, can be acquired via the event quest.

Allstar Vector Skimmer vehicle type announced for Destiny 2

Skimmer, as many might have already guessed, acts like a Hoverboard. Fans of the looter-shooter video game genre should be familiar with Warframe's K-Drive from Fortuna. The idea is similar, where players can be more stylish in their approach to traversing the open world of different planets.

Bungie has confirmed the Allstar Vector Skimmer as the new Exotic vehicle available from the upcoming Guardian Games 2024 event quest. Additionally, anyone who has redeemed the vehicle via completion can permanently keep it even after the event ends.

In the February 29 TWID, here is what Bungie had to say regarding the new vehicle type:

"Guardians, we couldn't be more excited to introduce a totally brand-new Exotic vehicle category for Destiny 2. Skimmers will live in the same slot as your Sparrows and can be used to do tricks, grind rails, or just stylishly skim around looking incredibly cool.

"Another Skimmer, this one inspired by a beloved Destiny weapon, will be available in the in-game Eververse as well. Whichever style of Skimmer you prefer, you’ll be able to start grinding those space rails next week!"

It seems there will be another Skimmer that will become available for purchase via the Eververse Store on the same date. However, both Skimmers will have different styles, giving players the option to choose one or both. It remains to be seen if players can perform stunts while driving these Skimmers.

Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2024 is all set to be released on March 5.