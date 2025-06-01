5 iconic Uniques from Path of Exile 1 we want in Path of Exile 2

Unique items are some of the most sought-after gear in Path of Exile. With the release of PoE 2, many Uniques from the first game have made it into the sequel. These include beloved items like Headhunter, Kalandra’s Touch, Tabula Rasa, Kaom’s Heart, and more.

With PoE 2 being in early access, the developers are adding old and new Uniques to the game. The list, however, isn’t complete, and there are a few items that we want to see in PoE 2.

Note: The Unique items on the list are subjective and reflect the writer's views.

Path of Exile 1 Uniques we want in Path of Exile 2

With Path 0.2.0, Grinding Gear Games added over 100 Uniques to the game. However, some Iconic Uniques are missing. Here are five of those:

1) Watcher's Eye Prismatic Jewel

Watcher's Eye requires GGG to add new pinnacle bosses (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Regardless of your class, Watcher's Eye benefits everyone. The universal modifiers increased Energy Shield, Life, and Mana, which are useful in every build. However, this isn’t its selling point.

In addition to the fixed mods, the item contains up to three random aura modifiers. There are a total of 87 different modifiers that can roll randomly in PoE 1. Since many effects aren’t available in PoE 2, it’ll be interesting to see the changes if the item is added to the game.

2) Mageblood Heavy Belt

One of the most powerful uniques in PoE (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Mageblood, alongside Headhunter, was one of the most iconic Unique belts in Path of Exile. As of patch 0.2.0, only one made it into the game. That isn’t surprising, considering Mageblood constantly applies the effect of Magic Flasks. However, Magic Flasks were replaced with Charms in PoE 2.

If GGG plans to add this Unique item sometime in a future update, it will need some tweaks. Instead of Flasks, the belt would likely apply effects to Charms and may even include additional modifiers for the same.

3) The Taming Prismatic Ring

Fear not the elements (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

The Taming is one of the best early-game Unique rings, which provides up to 40% to all elemental resistances. This can be beneficial for all classes in PoE 2, as the elemental resistances are reduced by 10% with each Act.

There’s also a 10% chance to Freeze, Shock, and Ignite enemies, in addition to 40% increased elemental damage for each type of elemental ailment on enemies. Both of these modifiers pairs well with Sorceress or Witch classes.

4) Shavronne's Wrappings Occultist's Vestment

Budget Chaos Inoculation (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Shavronne's Wrappings is the go-to Unique if you’re stacking Energy Shield. This item provides a variety of useful modifiers, but the most notable one is the ability to prevent Chaos damage to bypass Energy Shield.

Regardless of how much shield you have, Chaos will deal direct damage to Health. This item saves Skill Points invested towards Chaos Inoculation in the passive tree, which is another way to prevent Chaos damage.

5) Ashes of the Stars Onyx Amulet

Possible meta if added to PoE 2 (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

If GGG adds Ashes of the Stars in PoE 2, the Gemling Legionnaire Ascendancy could become the meta for the entire League duration. An extra level to all Skill Gems, along with up to 30% quality, can make any build powerful.

When paired with Crystalline Potential, Implanted Gems, and the gem quality nodes in the Ascendancy, you get an additional 16% gem quality and +2 levels to all Skill Gems. With this Unique, the Trampletoe tech will be a lot more powerful.

