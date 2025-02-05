Is Diablo 3 worth trying on the Switch?

Diablo 3 and Nintendo Switch was a match made in heaven for many fans. This game series is known for being quite grindy and lengthy, and thanks to the portable accessibility of the Switch's, fans can grind anywhere they want. The Switch version of Diablo III: Eternal Collection brings the game's full experience, including the Reaper of Souls expansion and the Rise of the Necromancer pack.

But those who aren’t very familiar with this version of the game might wonder if Diablo 3 is worth trying on the Switch. The short answer is yes, Diablo 3 runs great on the Nintendo Switch. We share all the details about the title to help you decide if you should give the game a chance.

Should you give Diablo 3 a try on Nintendo Switch?

You will get the extra content with the Switch version (Image via Blizzard)

Diablo 3 runs quite well on the Switch, maintaining a solid 60 FPS in most situations, though there are slight frame rate drops when pushing high-level Greater Rifts (GR 100+). However, these dips are minor and don’t significantly impact gameplay.

One key adjustment for those coming from PC is the lack of point-and-click controls. Console-style movement using the joystick feels different but you will get a hang of it once you play the game for a while. If you’ve played Diablo 3 on other consoles like the Xbox or PlayStation, the Switch version feels quite similar.

Multiplayer is available, but with a few limitations. Unlike the PC version, the Switch lacks a built-in chat function, making it difficult to coordinate with teammates unless you use an external app like Discord. Additionally, hackers have plagued the Switch leaderboards, which will make your life quite hard if try to push for GR 150 rankings.

Nintendo Switch Online is not required for solo Seasonal play, but you will need a subscription for multiplayer. The pricing is (may vary depending on region):

Individual Plan: $3.99/month, $7.99/3 months, or $19.99/year

$3.99/month, $7.99/3 months, or $19.99/year Family Plan: $34.99/year (up to eight accounts)

Playing Diablo 3 on Switch: Pros and cons

Official Diablo 2 art (Image via Blizzard)

Pros:

Smooth performance.

Portability.

No online requirement for solo play.

Complete content package.

Console-friendly controls.

Cons:

Limited Multiplayer.

Hacker plague.

Clunky UI and inventory management.

Multiplayer requires subscription.

If you’re a fan of Diablo 3 and love the idea of playing on the go, the Switch version is an excellent choice. The game runs smoothly; however, if you’re a hardcore competitive player aiming for leaderboard spots, the dwindling player counts and hackers can be your bane.

