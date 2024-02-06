Is Diablo 4 Whirlwind skill affected by attack speed?

Diablo 4 Whirlwind skill is a channeling skill the Barbarian class uses in this game. This allows them to spin and attack surrounding enemies, dealing damage rapidly. If you prefer close-range combat, this is ideal for your playstyle.

If you're new to the Barbarian class and are wondering if attack speed affects Whirlwind skill and its damage output, this article is for you.

We delve deeper into the Diablo 4 Whirlwind build and check its viability inside the end-game content. Furthermore, we will also answer your question regarding the connection between the Whirlwind skill and attack speed.

Can you make Diablo 4 Whirlwind faster with attack speed?

Before jumping to the question of whether attack speed makes Whirlwind faster, let's decide which attack speed we are talking about. If the spotlight is on the Gear attack speed stats, it does not make the Whirlwind faster. However, the Weapon attack speed does affect it.

This means if you're using a one-handed weapon instead of a two-handed mace with your Whirlwind build, you'll deal more damage to your enemies. Although it seems like a direct damage bonus to the Whirlwind barbarian build, it is just some extra hits that'll increase the overall DPS.

That said, if you want to significantly improve your Whirlwind build, you can opt for various damage-boosting skills, including Rend, Frenzy, and more.

Diablo 4 Whirlwind build: Is it endgame-viable?

Diablo 4 Whirlwind Barbarian end-game build (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you aim to hold down one button and destroy everything in your path just by spinning, then the Whirlwind Barbarian build is for you. This is one of the most powerful and fun builds you can use, even during the endgame of Diablo 4.

That said, to make your Whirlwind Barbarian build endgame viable, you need to farm some highly sought-after items. These include:

‍ Tibault's Will

‍Ramaladni's Magnum Opus

‍Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty

Other than these items, you also need to unlock various aspects. Here's a list, including the locations where you can find them:

Aspect of Disobedience (Halls of the Damned - Kehjistan)

(Halls of the Damned - Kehjistan) Aspect of Numbing Wrath (Heathen's keep - Hawezar)

(Heathen's keep - Hawezar) Relentless Berserker's aspect (Hakan's Refuge - Kehjistan)

(Hakan's Refuge - Kehjistan) Ghostwalker aspect (Broken Bulwark - Scosglen)

(Broken Bulwark - Scosglen) Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind (Garan Hold - Scosglen)

(Garan Hold - Scosglen) Aspect of Limitless Rage (Legendary drop)

(Legendary drop) Edgmaster's aspect (Oldstone - Scosglen)

(Oldstone - Scosglen) Bold Chieftain's aspect and Echoing Fury (Sirocco Caverns - Kehjistan)

This is all you need to know regarding the connection between Whirlwind skill and attack speed.