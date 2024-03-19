"Is this how you kill Mammorest?": Palworld player captures a rare interaction between Mammorest and a wild Legendary Pal

Defeating Boss Pals in Palworld presents one of the toughest challenges the game offers. Despite wielding advanced weapons and protective gear as a high-level player, confronting certain bosses can still prove immensely challenging. It would significantly aid you if you could manipulate two bosses into battling each other, allowing for a strategic opportunity to swoop in and claim the victory as they near defeat.

This is precisely the experience encountered by a Reddit user, u/TheGhostShrimp, who posted a video depicting their skillful maneuvering of a Jetragon to the game's initial point, making it engage in combat with the formidable Mammorest Boss Pal.

Having made the two bosses fight against each other, they said:

“Is this how you kill Mammorest?”

We observe the Redditor piloting their own Jetragon. Their inquiry was satirical, yet this video prompts an important question: What other surprises does Palworld have in store for us?

Palworld player captures a rare boss fight between two Palworld titans

In the Reddit post by u/TheGhostShrimp, a video shows the user witnessing a duel between Mammorest and Jetragon. This occurrence is exceedingly rare, almost improbable, leaving viewers puzzled about how the original poster made the Jetragon Boss Pal travel so far from its designated spawn location.

We observe the original poster enticing Jetragon towards Mammorest while skillfully evading attacks from the Legendary Palworld Pal. Given the distance this Pal typically spawns from the location depicted in the video, one cannot help but wonder how u/The GhostShrimp managed to guide Jetragon across such a vast expanse.

The comment section was split between individuals alleging that the original poster used a modified version of Palworld, while others asserted it was simply one of the game's numerous glitches.

A few Redditors asked the original poster whether they were utilizing any mods, as Boss Pals typically do not stray far from their spawn points. This was followed by a comment from u/ChuckRSJ, where they shared an image indicating the spawn location of Jetragon and the site of the boss fight featured in the video.

The poster, u/TheGhostShrimp, then pointed out that if one successfully lures Jetragon off the cliff at its spawn point, the Boss Pal will accompany you across the expansive terrain of Palpagos Island.

Regardless of whether u/TheGhostShrimp was utilizing a mod that positioned Jetragon near the game's initial point, it remained entertaining.

One Redditor, u/ItSmellsLikeRain2day, questioned why everyone was so concerned about whether the original poster was using mods, suggesting instead that people should simply enjoy the video for its hilarious and entertaining content.