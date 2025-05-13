Is Light No Fire a sequel to No Man's Sky?

You may be wondering if Light No Fire is a sequel to No Man's Sky. Since both are properties of Hello Games, one might assume that the latter is a sequel to the former. After all, they share a lot of similarities, such as being open-world, having procedural generation, and even the same color tones.

However, Light No Fire is not a sequel to No Man's Sky. It may be based in the same universe, but the crux of the matter is that the games are not directly related to each other in any way.

Why is Light No Fire not a sequel to No Man's Sky?

Explore uncharted regions (Image via Hello Games)

To put it simply, Light No Fire and No Man's Sky are independent of each other. We could say that the former takes a lot of inspiration from the latter, especially in terms of the open-world aspect, but they are vastly different.

Light No Fire is based on a singular procedurally generated planet, which will play host to players from across the globe. There could be separate servers if players want to host a private game, but on a public server, everything will be visible to everyone. If you build a base, everyone will be able to see and visit it.

This is similar to No Man's Sky, with the only difference being that it's on a single planet. However, this doesn't mean that you won't have to explore to discover things.

The world is yours to explore (Image via Hello Games)

With one planet being exponentially smaller than an entire discoverable universe, Hello Games has stated that it will be vast. You will be able to explore oceans, climb mountains, and soar about the clouds to scout the land.

It should be noted that while this can be done in NMS, as mentioned, it's spread out across an entire universe. This is more condensed, and as such, we can expect greater procedural generation.

On an ending note, it is worth noting that Light No Fire doesn't seem to have modern gadgets to a large extent. It's more rooted in a medieval sort of setting. Instead of flying around on spacecraft, players can use birds and dragons. Swords and bows replace modern-day weapons. We also see a character cutting down a tree using an axe instead of a laser cutter.

Nevertheless, all of this could be a simulation, much like No Man's Sky. Death mechanics will likely function similarly; your character will merely wake up from a bad dream and get back to whatever it is they were doing.

All in all, while not a successor to No Man's Sky, Light No Fire will be a spiritual continuation of things.

