Is Neverwinter worth playing in 2024?

Neverwinter is an MMORPG set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe of Forgotten Realms. Initially launched on PC in 2013, it became available on Xbox in 2015 and PlayStation in 2016. The surge in popularity of Baldur's Gate 3, which introduced many players to these fantastical realms, sparked a desire to experience the Forgotten Realms alongside other adventurers.

While Baldur's Gate 3 allows up to four players to traverse these realms, Neverwinter, as an MMO, caters to those seeking multiplayer experiences on a grander scale.

However, Neverwinter isn't worth playing in 2024, as it fails to meet the benchmarks set by the giants that popularized the world of Dungeons & Dragons in video games, like Baldur's Gate and Icewind Dale.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Neverwinter in 2024: Why isn't it worth playing?

In Neverwinter, new story arcs are introduced through major updates known as modules. Presently, the game boasts 27 modules, with the most recent addition being Spelljammer, which brings forth a unique sci-fi storyline revolving around the Xaryxian Empire and astral seeds.

The modules also unveil new locations, such as the hellscape of Avernus to the frozen plains of the Icewind Dale. Alongside unique storylines, players also acquire boons that enhance their characters.

Some modules and areas provide enjoyable and immersive experiences, while others appear rushed and occasionally incomplete. For instance, the primary area of Avernus feels like a mere reskin of the Guild Stronghold Map, which might break immersion for players who seek to explore the diverse realms in the game.

Character progression is also extremely grindy. It can take several months to reach the endgame unless players spend money in the Zen store. This essentially makes Neverwinter pay-to-win across all aspects, as it allows the purchase of nearly everything, including mounts, companions, and various services, with the Zen currency.

Combat changes in the game heavily favor pay-to-win players, as certain updates completely disrupt various gameplay aspects, rendering fully geared characters powerless. This also makes the game unplayable for solo adventurers.

Additionally, the combat system is a significant departure from what players might expect from a game based on Dungeons & Dragons, as its action RPG battle system doesn't quite align with the setting.

Therefore, this title isn't worth playing in 2024. The heavily incentivized pay-to-win store and gameplay changes that make the character progression grind meaningless far outweigh what the world of Dungeons & Dragons can offer, even to diehard fans.