Is Nightingale on Nintendo Switch

You might wonder about the availability of Nightingale on Nintendo Switch if you own the system. The upcoming survival game from Inflexion is set to launch today (February 20), and you might be interested in the Nightingale because of its unique setting, among other factors.

Nightingale will not be coming out on Nintendo Switch. Inflexion Games has no plan to release the game on the handheld system, at least for the early access period. Nightingale will be available via early access in a few hours, and it is unclear when the game will get a full release.

Let's explore a few reasons why Nightingale will not be released on Nintendo Switch and also check out which platforms you can play the game on.

Why there will be no port for Nightingale on Nintendo Switch?

Nightingale will be available via early access (Image via Inflexion Games)

There will be no port for Nightingale on Nintendo Switch because the system is too outdated. Many current-generation titles are not available on the Switch because of this reason.

While the Japanese gaming giant may reveal the much-awaited Nintendo Switch 2 in the upcoming Nintendo Direct, the current hardware cannot support modern games. People who want to play Nightingale should look for alternative platforms, as discussed below.

Which platforms is Nightingale on?

Nightingale is an open-world RPG (Image via Inflexion Games)

Nightingale will now be exclusive to the PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. You can purchase and download the early access and get immersed in Nightingale's open world if you own a PC, but the game will not be available on any consoles.

Inflexion Games might bring Nightingale to the current generation consoles of PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S, but a port for the Nintendo Switch is highly unlikely.

Nightingale PC requirements explored

Can your PC run Nightingale? (Image via Inflexion Games)

Here are the minimum and recommended PC specification requirements for Nightingale.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit (see additional notes)

Windows 10 64-Bit (see additional notes) Processor: Intel Core i5-4430

Intel Core i5-4430 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, Radeon RX 580 or Intel Arc A580

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, Radeon RX 580 or Intel Arc A580 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 70 GB available space

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit (see additional notes)

Windows 10 64-Bit (see additional notes) Processor: Intel Core i5-8600

Intel Core i5-8600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 Super / Radeon RX 5700XT

GeForce RTX 2060 Super / Radeon RX 5700XT DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 70 GB available space

Although Nightingale will not be released on Nintendo Switch, you can enjoy the game on PC.