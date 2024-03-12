"Is this normal?": Palworld player shows a weirdly contorted Pal

Being in its early access stage, Palworld has a lot of glitches. Some of these are exploits that make your life easier, while some can be mildly infuriating. There is another class of glitches surrounding Pals that is downright weird. Facing these Palworld glitches will leave you fumbling for words to explain their cause.

Such was the case with Reddit user MightyYo. This Palworld player shared a clip of their Dinossom behaving in a manner beyond their comprehension. They said:

“Is this normal?”

Clearly, we can understand how bewildering this experience must have been for the player in the frame.

Palworld player was stumped after seeing a weirdly contorted Dinossom at their base

In the Reddit post made by u/MightyYo, we can see the player approaching a weirdly-shaped Dinossom working near a Mining Station. We can see them chopping down a tree, but not very efficiently. This particular Dinossom looked like something straight out of a scene from The Exorcist.

We can also see this monster walk around while being contorted. Initially, this Pal had its upper torso bent backward. Later on, we can see the same Pal walking hunched over. It seemed like Dinossom’s spine went on a vacation.

This is what Reddit user neviRtadaB said:

“Bro said “spines are for beta Pals””

A thread of hilarious comments ensued below this one. A user named ProfCupcake joked about this situation, saying Dinossom did not need a spine as it was holding it back.

This was clever wordplay from the Redditor, and some commenters said that this particular comment made them laugh out loud. One of the commenters, Jetfalcon7, even expressed their sorrow about removing Reddit rewards as they wanted to award something to ProfCupcake for the hilarious wordplay.

There were a lot of other funny comments under this Reddit post by MightyYo. One used named Puzzleheaded_Band104 commented that the original poster needs to take their Dinossom to the "palspitol" to get their condition checked up. To this, one Palworld player said:

“*Puts gun away* - Ohh I thought u said Palpistol”

In all honesty, we had to read that particular word twice to realize it says "palspitol" and not "palpistol." It's funny how people in different corners of the world can sometimes experience the same thing.

Since there is no hospital to cure such serious conditions, one cannot help but wonder how they can relieve the Pal from its misery. One Palworld player suggested that the original poster should “put it out of its misery” and that it was the kindest thing they could do to Dinossom.

There is an option to butcher Pals in this game. However, some players get attached to their Pals as they interact with them every day. So, ending their lives to relieve them from their misery might not be an easy task for a lot of the player base.