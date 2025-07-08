Is SWTOR worth revisiting in 2025?

SWTOR is an MMO I’ve played on and off since its beta days, but is it worth revisiting in 2025? Well, that largely depends on what you’re after as an online gamer. On a personal level, it’s a game that means quite a lot to me, as both an MMO-focused journalist, and a fan of the Star Wars franchise. Despite dominance in the public eye by games like Final Fantasy XIV and World of Warcraft, this one keeps on going.
With update 7.6, Galactic Threads launching back in December 2024 and more to come throughout 2025, if you’re a Star Wars fan, and enjoyed SWTOR in the past, it’s certainly worth revisiting it in 2025. Even if you’re new, I think it would be worth a try, though.
Is it worth coming back and revisiting SWTOR in 2025?
Yes, SWTOR is worth revisiting in 2025. It’s the MMO that keeps on giving, whether you’re simply into having a cool lightsaber and slashing through enemies of the Galactic Senate or the Sith Empire, or you want to get lost in an amazing Star Wars story, this is the game that serves both of those up for you.
While I do primarily play WoW, FFXIV, and Diablo 4 these days, every few months or so, I find myself coming back to, and enjoying SWTOR, so I’d say it’s certainly worth a revisit in 2025. The gameplay is solid, the music is incredible, and it is regularly updated, with story and gameplay enhancements.
While some of the UI and general gameplay will be familiar to WoW players, I don’t think that’s to SWTOR’s detriment. It’s an MMO that’s very easy to get into, and come back to later. It has plenty of cool races based in the Star Wars universe, and the classes, while similar, are all worth exploring.
It’s not a game that requires a subscription either, making it even better. Now, the optional subscription is worth it, as it lets you level up further and gives you access to all of the game’s content (and there’s a lot of it); you can also choose to be Preferred Status. This is inexpensive and a nice stopgap between free-to-play and paying for a subscription; $14.99, pretty much what you’d pay for World of Warcraft.
SWTOR is still receiving updates in 2025
There have been some interesting content drops throughout the early months of 2025, such as content themed around Andor, and players who had an active subscription between April and May unlocked a Naboo C-Type Speeder Mount, which was also very cool. Of course, May the 4th also had some fun content and cosmetics themed around it, but what about real content?
SWTOR received a major update in June 2025, though the sad fact is that there hasn’t been any major story updates due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. This is a game that’s fully voice acted, and so they were not doing any major story updates until the strike could be resolved, which it was on June 11, 2025.
The official website for the game even posted about it, saying they can’t wait to get back to the story, because they know that’s a part of what makes it such a special game. For those who have missed out on updates, there’s still plenty of other stories throughout the galaxy that they can take part in.
Final thoughts on SWTOR
While yes, SWTOR is a more enjoyable game if you’ve spent money on it, or subscribe to it, I don’t think it’s in any way predatory. It still offers a ton of value to free-to-play gamers, but if you’re going to invest something into it via subscription, that’s even better. It’s a quality Star Wars experience, with so much to see and do.
It’s one of my favorite MMOs to come back to every so often and just see what I missed, and play a low-level character I never maxed out, or maybe try something I haven’t yet in the game. It truly captures the essence of the Star Wars franchise in a way that some of the previous films and programs have not.