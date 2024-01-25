Is The Division 2 available on the Xbox Game Pass? (2024)

Set in a post-pandemic Washington DC., Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is one of the most renowned action role-playing games (ARPG). It was released in March 2019 by Massive Entertainment as a sequel to The Division. Although the game was only available on PlayStation, Windows, and Xbox at launch, it was later introduced to other platforms like Stadia, Luna, and Steam. Those who are not ready to fully commit to it can also use a subscription-based service to play it.

If you're wondering whether The Division 2 is available on the Xbox Game Pass, this article is for you.

Can you play The Division 2 on Xbox Game Pass?

Xbox Game Pass plans (Image via Xbox)

The Division 2 is not available on the Xbox Game Pass. Although its prequel was playable through the service, this title isn’t featured in the catalog of available games yet. This is very surprising, considering the platform has an impressive roster of other ARPG games, including Remnant II and World War Z.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription-based video game service from Microsoft that allows players to access hundreds of games for a monthly fee. It is considered to be one of the best value-for-money services, as it gives players access to hundreds of titles remotely, including the latest ones.

However, to be added to this catalog, a game needs to be either partnered with Xbox or directly owned by them. Since The Division 2 doesn't fit into any of these categories, fans won't be able to play it via Xbox Game Pass anytime soon.

Is The Division 2 available on Ubisoft+?

Ubisoft+ Classics plan (Image via Ubisoft)

While this title might not be available on the Xbox Game Pass yet, players can still enjoy it via Ubisoft+. Similar to its Xbox counterpart, the subscription-based video game service has two different versions: Classics and Premium. The Classics version only allows users to play the games' Standard editions. In contrast, the Premium version includes the Ultimate and Gold editions.

Ubisoft+ Premium plan (Image via Ubisoft)

As the Year 5 Season 3 and Project Resolve are scheduled to go live in the early months of 2024, this is an excellent time for new players to jump right into the service. However, when choosing between the Ubisoft+ versions, keep in mind that the edition of the title offered may impact your gameplay.

If you want to try out the base game without investing a lot of time and money, go with the Classics edition. However, if you wish to play the Warlords of New York Expansion, you should purchase the Premium edition.