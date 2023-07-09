Is The Elder Scrolls Online server down today (July 9)? How to check, possible fixes, and more

Mane players have been wondering if The Elder Scrolls Online servers are down today, June 9, 2023. The answer is yes; the North American PlayStation Megaserver is facing certain technical glitches that the developers are trying to fix as of writing this piece. As the issue does not appear too problematic, the servers are expected to be back online very soon.

The Elder Scrolls Online is among the best MMO titles in recent times. Moreover, it has one of the largest fanbases in North America. Hence, many players across the continent are desperately waiting for the server to be back up.

How to check The Elder Scrolls Online server status

To begin with, Bethesda has already posted on its official Twitter page that the game is going through maintenance as they continue to investigate certain issues. Although this does not seem to be a big issue, the player base would hope the developers fix it at the earliest.

To get more information on the matter, players can simply visit the official website for the ESO server status checker. From the description, it appears not all systems are operational, as the North American PlayStation Megaserver is under maintenance for certain ongoing issues.

Possible fixes for this issue in Elder Scrolls Online

As this is an internal server problem, there is practically nothing you can do from your end until the developers fix it. Hence, we must wait for Bethesda to confirm that the North American PlayStation Megaservers are back in action and operational.

Considering this isn't a major problem, players can expect it to be back up soon, today, June 9, 2023.

Future patch maintenance

The North American and European Megaserves are expected to undergo further maintenance on July 12, 2023, for the upcoming patch. Hence, there will be another maintenance break soon for PlayStation users in these regions.

The expected timing listed by Bethesda for the maintenance is 4 am EDT (8:00 UTC) - 11 am EDT (15:00 UTC) for the North American and European Megaservers.

This was everything to know about the current maintenance break for The Elder Scrolls Online servers in North America.

