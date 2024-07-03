At the time of writing, The First Descendant servers are up and running. However, there will be a 6-hour maintenance period later today (August 29 EDT) to apply the new patch for Season 1. Players who are logged into the game during this time will be forcibly disconnected, so it's best to stay informed ahead of time.

In this article, we will provide up-to-date information on The First Descendant's server status and outage timings to the best of our abilities.

We will also go over how you can manually check for the current server status of The First Descendant to determine whether it's down, or if it's a connectivity hitch on your end.

The First Descendant maintenance schedule: Server downtime for Season 1 update (August 29)

The First Descendant's servers are scheduled for a patch maintenance today. Servers will go offline at 10 PM PDT (August 28)/ 1 AM EDT (August 29). As one would expect, you cannot log into the game for as long as the patch maintenance lasts.

When will servers be back up?

The First Descendant's servers will be back online at 4 AM PDT/ 7 AM EDT. If you've downloaded the patch, you can log into the game as usual after this time.

If we've caught you during patch maintenance, you can read up on everything new in the Season 1: Invasion update.

Are The First Descendant's servers down?

The First Descendant might under server maintenance from time to time (Image via Nexon)

Right now, The First Descendant's servers are fully operational. There are no reported outages or planned downtime, and players across all regions should be able to enjoy the game at their pace.

As an online-only game, The First Descendant cannot be played at all during server downtime. If we've caught you during planned or unplanned server outage, there's not much you can do on your part other than wait. In the meantime, you can check out the current class rankings on our Descendant tier list.

How to identify connectivity issues on your end

If you are having trouble logging in to the game despite The First Descendant's servers being fully operational, it might be due to your internet connection being unstable or game files being corrupted.

Here are some possible solutions to these issues:

Verify the integrity of your game files on Steam. This will resolve any issues caused by the game files being corrupted.

If the issue is with your internet connection being unstable, restart your router. Additionally, if you are on a wireless network, switching to a wired connection might help, as it will provide a more stable connection to the game's servers.

Try reinstalling the game if none of the above solutions work.

Lastly, if you are still having trouble logging in to the game, wait for a new patch to drop.

How to check the server status of The First Descendant?

You can check the News section on the official The First Descendant website for server status (Image via Nexon)

The best place to verify the current status of The First Descendant servers is the News section on their official website, where the developer constantly updates information about identified issues, patches, maintenance, and other news.

Alternatively, you can check the server status on their various social media pages, such as X, Discord, and the Steam Announcement section on the store page.

