Throne and Liberty is perhaps one of the most well-known MMORPGs, with a global launch back in October 2024. As of today, July 9, 2025, the game has been out for over eight months and counting. In that time, a lot has happened. There has been some criticism towards certain aspects of the game, but with a strong 67% rating on Steam, it's hard to ignore its potential.

But is Throne and Liberty worth playing in 2025? Well, for some, the answer is no; for others, it could be a yes. Before even diving into the nitty-gritty of "Should you play Throne Liberty in 2025?" it's good to keep in mind that the game is F2P. Of course, it's not available in all countries on Steam, but there are ways to bypass the region lock if you're interested.

Is Throne and Liberty worth playing in 2025? Yes, but it depends on what you're looking for

Starting with the PvE, Throne and Liberty has a lot of content to offer. You can run Solo Dungeons, farm resources, take on quests, ride on the Gigantrite, and, in general, immerse yourself in the world that lies ahead of you. There's no shortage of content in terms of PvE, and with it being F2P, you won't need to purchase anything to progress.

Yes, there is some negative feedback about the overhauled Mastery system and other aspects of the game, such as mechanics. Many feel that in an attempt to make the game more "casual-friendly," the core aspect of it has been made redundant.

While casual players are indeed made to feel more "safeguarded," veterans are left frustrated without having much to do. Here are a few takeaway points:

Why run a 70+ member guild if only 48 can fight?

Why form Alliances if they’re only relevant once a week?

Why contest world bosses if safe zones give better loot?

Furthermore, the early-game stages feel too boring and lack proper progression, which leads to no motivation for newcomers to stay.

With PvP being nerfed into the ground, players who originally joined for it have very few reasons to continue. As seen on many online forums, players are livid about the current state of the game. Certain aspects have drifted far from what was promised, and the PvP has been nerfed to a rather undelightful extent.

It's a shame, as PvP was a major contributing factor to the game's initial success. In short, the PvP aspect of Throne and Liberty has seemingly traversed the road not taken and has gotten lost. Here are a few takeaways:

Open-world PvP was removed.

Sieges offer nothing but a temporary guild buff.

Lucent rewards from sieges are a joke.

PvP now means “color vs color” with zero stakes or purpose.

As you see, if you're here for some intense PvP action, you're better off fighting in the Deep Desert of Dune Awakening. It also has its issues, but PvP is rampant on Arrakis.

Bugs and exploits seem to be other major issues. Given how complex a game like Throne and Liberty can be, bugs and exploits are a nuisance. Of course, even titles like No Man's Sky, which has been around for nearly a decade, have those issues. However, with Hello Games' title mostly centered around PvE, it doesn't affect the community en masse.

This is not the scenario with Throne and Liberty, as there are major underlying issues. The two main culprits are "Autoblock" and "Item Duplication."

The former exploit, "Autoblock," is exactly what it sounds like. Being able to block every attack in PvP is the stuff of nightmare fuel. Of course, being able to block attacks is not an exploit, but perfectly executing every block is not humanly possible in the heat of battle. This leads to one side gaining an unfair advantage when fighting, and it hasn't been fixed yet.

The latter, "Item Duplication," renders the trading moot. With the ability to duplicate while crafting, trade markets can be flooded with items at a cheaper cost. Anyone who enjoys the labor of love that is crafting to make a profit has no utility anymore. With no ban, rollbacks, or repercussions, this has gone on unchecked.

Combine these with promises, like new weapons every 6 months, major content every 3-4 months, and live updates (including an evolving world) not delivered, and it's clear to see that Throne and Liberty may not be worth getting into.

Lastly, with developers not being transparent for the most part or actively listening to the community, everyone feels like a stranger to each other. Without communication, things will go nowhere.

On that note, it has to be said that the developers are delivering updates as stated in the 2025 roadmap. It is to be seen if these will help alleviate some of the issues that are currently plaguing the game. Bugs are being addressed as well, but the ones that are game-breaking (as mentioned above) are still present.

Despite initial success, things have come to a standstill. With just over 16,500 players in the last 24 hours (peak) as of July 8, 2025, things have taken a tumble when compared to the 336,300 on global launch day.

Of course, this downward trend is not something unheard of, but when combined with other issues, it becomes alarming. Aside from the slight resurgence of players in March 2025 during the Throne and Liberty 2.0.0 Wilds of Talandre update, it's clear to see that the overall player base is dwindling rapidly and radically.

To summarize, if you want to try out Throne and Liberty, there's no harm. It's F2P and will be entertaining. However, given the state of things, if you plan on playing more than just a few hours and investing time and effort, you may not enjoy the game in the long run. With exploits, bugs, and PvP being a mess, you're left with the PvE content that is vast but ultimately not the main aspect of the game.

Nevertheless, if you're eager to try it out, especially for the PvE, there's never a bad time for it. There's a lot of lore to uncover, mysteries to solve, quests to complete, and quite a few bosses to slay. So, if you do end up enjoying it, well, you could wait for the aforementioned issues to be resolved before you continue your run.

All in all, Throne and Liberty is worth playing if you're looking for a casual MMO experience. The PvE is great, but do keep in mind that reaching the highest level at this point in the game will be a slow grind. Again, this is not uncommon for other MMOs, so it's not a negative point in the least.

