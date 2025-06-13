Dune Awakening: All PvP zones, explored

PvP zones are a huge part of Dune Awakening. It goes without saying that the Deep Desert is the designated place for PvP. Based on the information in the files, it covers an area of over 500 square kilometers, which is massive. Even with an Ornithopter, traveling the distance would take you a considerable amount of time.

However, not all of Deep Desert is particularly meant for PvP - there's a lot of PvE Imperial Testing Station you can loot. Meanwhile, even without the Spice-war shenanigans, there's also PvP moments you could potentially face in the Hagga Basin world. Here's what you should know.

All PvP zones in Dune Awakening

The Deep Desert is the ultimate PvP zone (Image via Funcom)

Aside from the Deep Desert, there are 13 other PvP zones located on the map. They are spread out across four different regions, and to streamline things, the developers have made all these PvP zones Wrecks. If you see a Green Wreck icon on the map after you've surveyed it using a Survey Probe, it's a PvP-enabled zone. Here is the list of them:

Trending

West of Hagga Basin South

The Wreck of the Euporia

The Wreck of the Leto

The Wreck of the Tartarus

The Wreck of the Qurea (Fore)

The Sheol Shipwreck

The Wreck of the Qurea (Aft)

Vermillius Gap

The Wreck of the Actaeon

The Wreck of the Pallas

Hagga Rift

The Wreck of the Kytheria

The Wreck of the Tisiphone

North of the Western Vermillius Gap

The Wreck of the Limos

The Wreck of the Alecto

The only exception to this is The Wreck of the Alcyon. This is located in Hagga Basin South and is the only PvE Wreck in-game right now. There's some decent loot to be found within, should you choose to explore.

Are PvP Wrecks worth exploring in Dune Awakening?

Explore Wrecks at your own risk (Image via Funcom)

As you zero in on a Wreck in Dune Awakening, you'll notice that the PvE status indicator on your screen will change. Around these giant fallen megaships, you can duel other players if you so choose to (but be prepared for campers, luck is definitely a hidden stat in this game if you're in an active server).

On the whole, there's actually not much PvP action you'll face in practice. At the time of writing, on-foot PvP is a battle of attrition that few players will want to face willingly. Not only is it a slogfest that could go on for over 20 minutes, fights between similarly equipped individuals are zero-sum, and it's likely that both will retreat.

That's just as well, because the PvP Wrecks in Dune Awakening is actually necessary to explore. Other than recycling dropped and pent-up loot, these Wrecks are the only place where you can find the green components: Plasteel Microflora Fiber and Mechanical Parts.

Is the Deep Desert worth venturing into if you don't want PvP?

Yes, Deep Desert is still worth going to if you don't want to do PvP. Specifically, a lot of the southern chunks in the Deep Desert have PvE dungeons you can loot for end-game T5 gear and ore. That being said, the pinnacle gear, (i.e. the best T6 gear) is somewhat gatekept by areas intended for PvP.

Other places designated for PvP is technically possible to do without actually doing any PvP fights. It's also possible to farm spice if you're solo, for example. However, that will depend on various factors specific to your server world and guild dynamics.

Read more Dune Awakening articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More