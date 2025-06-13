Dune Awakening: All PvP zones, explored

PvP zones are a huge part of Dune Awakening. It goes without saying that the Deep Desert is the designated place for PvP. Based on the information in the files, it covers an area of over 500 square kilometers, which is massive. Even with an Ornithopter, traveling the distance would take you a considerable amount of time.
However, not all of Deep Desert is particularly meant for PvP - there's a lot of PvE Imperial Testing Station you can loot. Meanwhile, even without the Spice-war shenanigans, there's also PvP moments you could potentially face in the Hagga Basin world. Here's what you should know.
All PvP zones in Dune Awakening
Aside from the Deep Desert, there are 13 other PvP zones located on the map. They are spread out across four different regions, and to streamline things, the developers have made all these PvP zones Wrecks. If you see a Green Wreck icon on the map after you've surveyed it using a Survey Probe, it's a PvP-enabled zone. Here is the list of them:
West of Hagga Basin South
- The Wreck of the Euporia
- The Wreck of the Leto
- The Wreck of the Tartarus
- The Wreck of the Qurea (Fore)
- The Sheol Shipwreck
- The Wreck of the Qurea (Aft)
Vermillius Gap
- The Wreck of the Actaeon
- The Wreck of the Pallas
Hagga Rift
- The Wreck of the Kytheria
- The Wreck of the Tisiphone
North of the Western Vermillius Gap
- The Wreck of the Limos
- The Wreck of the Alecto
The only exception to this is The Wreck of the Alcyon. This is located in Hagga Basin South and is the only PvE Wreck in-game right now. There's some decent loot to be found within, should you choose to explore.
Are PvP Wrecks worth exploring in Dune Awakening?
As you zero in on a Wreck in Dune Awakening, you'll notice that the PvE status indicator on your screen will change. Around these giant fallen megaships, you can duel other players if you so choose to (but be prepared for campers, luck is definitely a hidden stat in this game if you're in an active server).
On the whole, there's actually not much PvP action you'll face in practice. At the time of writing, on-foot PvP is a battle of attrition that few players will want to face willingly. Not only is it a slogfest that could go on for over 20 minutes, fights between similarly equipped individuals are zero-sum, and it's likely that both will retreat.
That's just as well, because the PvP Wrecks in Dune Awakening is actually necessary to explore. Other than recycling dropped and pent-up loot, these Wrecks are the only place where you can find the green components: Plasteel Microflora Fiber and Mechanical Parts.
Is the Deep Desert worth venturing into if you don't want PvP?
Yes, Deep Desert is still worth going to if you don't want to do PvP. Specifically, a lot of the southern chunks in the Deep Desert have PvE dungeons you can loot for end-game T5 gear and ore. That being said, the pinnacle gear, (i.e. the best T6 gear) is somewhat gatekept by areas intended for PvP.
Other places designated for PvP is technically possible to do without actually doing any PvP fights. It's also possible to farm spice if you're solo, for example. However, that will depend on various factors specific to your server world and guild dynamics.
