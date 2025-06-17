Dune Awakening Hephaestus Wreck location and walkthrough (A Sign From Above)

A Sign Above tasks Dune Awakening players to find and locate the Hephaestus Wreck and find a decoder somewhere among the wreckage. This is a quest deep into the game, and you can’t unlock it until you’ve wrapped up all of the Trial of Aql content and a few quests beyond that. This quest, interestingly enough, is also completely blocked off to players who don’t have an Ornithopter.
I also highly recommend having a Radiation Suit because it will no doubt be helpful. Bring your best weapons and gear with you, a cutteray, and plenty of medkits, because there’s gonna be fighting where you’re going. Oh, bring a light, too, just in case it's too dark. If you’ve begun A Sign from Above and need to find the Hephaestus Wreck in Dune Awakening, we’ve got you covered.
How to complete A Sign Above and the Hephaestus Wreck in Dune Awakening
Objectives for A Sign Above
- Locate the Wreck of the Hephaestus
- Find a way into the Cargo Bay
- Find the container Cargo Bay
- Find your way to the Bridge Section
- Switch off the Emergency Override
- Remove the Fuse Capacitor
- Restart the Power Nacelles
- Turn the Auxiliary Power on and search for an Ixian Decoder on the bridge
- Escape the Wreck of the Hephaestus
Above, you’ll find all the steps for Dune Awakening’s A Sign Above quest at the Wreck of the Hephaestus. Should you be confused about it, we’ve broken it down into steps to make it easier.
1) Locate the Wreck of the Hephaestus
This is the reason why you absolutely must have an Ornithopter in Dune Awakening for A Sign from Above: Hephaestus Wreck is out on the World Map, and so you have to leave the boundaries of Hagga Basin. You’ll then see the wreck out on the world map, so fly directly to it.
To get to the world map, fly to whichever border of Hagga Basin is close to you and exit to the world map. You’ll find the wreck east/northeast of Harko Village, deep beyond the huge mountain range near Harko itself. It won’t be too hard to find on the world map once you’re actually on it.
Head to the Water Deposit north of Harko and then fly east until you find the wreck. If you get stumped, you can press "M" to track a location and select this wreck from the menu.
2) Find a way into the Cargo Bay
You will be deposited onto the map, where you’ll need to head forward and use your cutteray to break down the metal wall ahead. This is how you get into the Wreck of the Hephaestus in Dune Awakening for the first step of A Sign From Above.
Head forward down the path, and you’ll no doubt come across a few enemies that need to be defeated. Take them out, and turn to your right (from where you came in), to see a container you can interact with. Use your cutteray to scan this, and cut it open. Speak to the NPC, and then move on.
After you move on through the wreck, you’ll see a shielded room that requires a Retina Scan. This is easily found, turn around and look at the nearby NPC on the ground, and take their eyeball. Gross, but necessary. Enter the room, and the NPC (Dashing Noble) will begin to power up the Cargo Bay, but until that happens, you have to deal with enemies.
3) Find the Container Cargo Bay
Once you’ve battered all the enemies, head to the upper area in this room, where you see the blue glow. For this step of A Sign from Above in Dune Awakening, interact with the object to Activate the suspensor crane. This will lift one of the boxes in the room, giving you a path forward.
Here’s where the Radiation Suit comes in handy. You’ll see the telltale glow of radiation ahead, so go ahead and put it on if you want. You can also use Iodine Pills if you prefer, but radiation suits are better.
Head forward down the path, and use your cutteray to break down the nearby door, for some loot, then head down the path the game puts you on. Head into the doorway on the right after going down the path, where you can scan and open various containers. North of the huge orb in the room, you should see a red glow against the wall; crack this container open. You will need to describe a few things to the NPC you’re in contact with by interacting with specific items found within:
- Describe the Bene Gesserit costume
- Describe the communinet device and its frequency
- Describe the Orange Catholic Bible (book on the crate)
4) Find your way to the bridge section
You’ve got a clear path to move ahead in Dune Awakening’s A Sign Above quest, so head down this new path in the Hephaestus Wreck. There’s a small door that you can crack open for some loot and a larger door, which progresses you through the ship — well, outside the ship.
Head south, take out any enemies you find, and you’ll be on the correct path to the bridge section. Climb the wall when you find it, and follow the path, and you’ll eventually go back inside the ship. Enter the Blue Door when you get to it and watch the cutscene.
5) Switch off the Emergency Override
This part of the Dune Awakening A Sign Above quest is easy. Follow the quest marker until you see a machine that’s emitting sparks. Crack it open with the cutteray and interact with the panel to turn off the Emergency Override. However, this does summon a small swarm of enemies that you’ll have to defeat.
6) Remove the Fuse Capacitor
Next up in this Dune Awakening quest is the Fuse Capacitor, which is to the nearby right of the Emergency Override — which means head south down the path. This is technically a radiated area, but you won’t be here long. Just crack open the machine with your cutteray and interact with the fuse.
7) Restart the Power Nacelles
Get back to the main console (Emergency Override) for the next step of this Dune Awakening quest. Turn around and follow the quest marker to get to the Power Nacelles. Once again, scan, cut, and interact to restart the Power Nacelles.
8) Turn the Auxiliary Power on and Search for Ixian Decoder
Follow the quest marker in Dune Awakening back the way you came originally to another machine that you will scan and cut open to turn on the Auxillary Power to support the noble. From the Emergency Override, go west/southwest through a doorway. You’ll have to watch a cutscene, then go up to the white glowing orb. The Decoder is on the table.
9) Escape the Wreck of the Hephaestus
This part of Dune Awakening's A Sign from Above quest is timed, and you need to move fast. Just head down the path as fast as possible, using any movement skills you have. Once you’re outside, get a safe distance away, summon the Ornithopter, and head back to your base to turn in this quest. Conversely, if you want to keep going down the quest path, head to Harko Village, and turn it in there instead.
