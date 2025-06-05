Dune Awakening: Best Unique Schematics to get early (Hagga Basin South) 

In Dune Awakening, you'll often stumble upon Unique Schematics. These will give you access to some powerful gear that will shape your playthrough. You will have to scavenge or harvest the resources needed to craft them, but they will be invaluable to your early-game experience in Hagga Basin South on Arrakis.

Most of these Uniques belong to the Copper tier, which is the lowest in Dune Awakening. As you progress, more powerful tiers will become unlocked, but for the initial opening hours, these will suffice.

Here's a list of the best Unique Schematics to get early in Dune Awakening (Hagga Basin South)

Way of The Fallen (Mauler Pistol)

Way of the Fallen will give you an edge in combat in Dune Awakening (Image via Funcom || YouTube/SiNKiLLeR)

There's nothing like having an overpowered Mauler Pistol at the start of the game. This Unique gives you an edge in ranged combat, ensuring that you're able to deal with groups of enemies with ease.

Old Griffin Hideaway (Image via Funcom || YouTube/SiNKiLLeR)

To find this item, you will have to go to Old Griffin Hideaway, which is located rather close to Griffin's Reach Tradepost. You can go on foot, but using some form of transportation will be a better option.

Hollower Stillsuit (Armored Stillsuit)

Hollower Stillsuit (Image via Funcom || YouTube/SiNKiLLeR)

Stillsuits allow you to traverse the scorching sands of Arrakis without dying of thirst immediately. While they have high utility, they barely offer any protection. This is where the Hollower Stillsuit comes into play. There are four parts to this set. They are:

Hollower Stillsuit Mask

Hollower Stillsuit Gloves

Hollower Stillsuit Garment

Hollower Stillsuit Boots

Dewgap Gateway (Image via Funcom || YouTube/SiNKiLLeR)

This Unique can be found at Dewgap Gateway, which is a short distance west of Griffin Hideaway. The only issue is that these Unique Schematics cannot be farmed all at once. Each part of the Hollower Stillsuit has to be farmed individually, which will take some time, but will be well worth the effort.

Aren's Vengeance (Burst Assault Rifle)

Aren's Vengeance (Image via Funcom || YouTube/SiNKiLLeR)

Other Burst Assault Rifles pale in comparison to Aren's Vengeance. This weapon is incredible for the early game and will cut through enemies with ease. It offers increased damage and a large magazine, giving you an edge in ranged combat.

Broken Stone Station (Image via Funcom || YouTube/SiNKiLLeR)

To find this Unique, you will have to travel to Broken Stone Station. It is located south-east of Griffin's Reach Tradepost. We recommend using a vehicle to get to this location, as there's a lot of open ground to cover.

Old Sparky Mk1 (Utility Tools), Sim's Cutter (Gathering Tools), and Mohandis Sandbike Engine Mk1 (One Man Groundcar)

Multiple Copper Unique Dune Awakening Schematics can be found at Keyhole Rock (Image via Funcom || YouTube/SiNKiLLeR)

North-east of Broken Stone Station, you will find Keyhole Rock. This location offers three different Unique Schematics that you will be able to obtain. It's based on RNG, so you will need multiple runs to get them all, but it will be worth your time.

Keyhole Rock (Image via Funcom || YouTube/SiNKiLLeR)

Old Sparky Mk1 (Utility Tools) is a Power Pack that recharges rapidly. The Sim's Cutter (Gathering Tools) will enable you to harvest extra resources, which is always handy if you're in a hurry or a PvP zone. The Mohandis Sandbike Engine Mk1 (One Man Groundcar) will increase the speed of your vehicle, but it runs a bit hotter than other early-game engines.

Hajra Literjon Mk1 (Hydration Tools)

Keep hydrated in Dune Awakening with the Hajra Literjon Mk1 (Image via Funcom || YouTube/SiNKiLLeR)

If you go directly east from Keyhole Rock, you'll reach an unmarked location. Once you scale to the very top, you will be able to obtain the Hajra Literjon Mk1 (Hydration Tools) Unique Schematic. It has a capacity of 1500, which will allow you to store more water, in turn letting you explore unhindered for longer.

Travel east to the unmarked location to find this Unique (Image via Funcom || YouTube/SiNKiLLeR)

If you don't feel like risking life and limb making the climb, you can always purchase this Unique Schmeathic from Griffin's Reach Tradepost. It's a bit expensive, but it will be very handy if you enjoy exploring during the daytime.

Kaleff's Drinker (Short Blades)

Kaleff's Drinker allows you to turn blood to water in Dune Awakening (Image via Funcom || YouTube/SiNKiLLeR)

Located at the Wreck of the Alcyon, you'll find one of the best Copper Uniques in Dune Awakening. Kaleff's Drinker (Short Blades) is a weapon unlike any other. Rather than killing and collecting an enemy's blood, and then using a Blood Purifier to extract the water, you can simply kill an enemy to achieve the same using Kaleff's Drinker.

Wreck of the Alcyon is an important location in Dune Awakening (Image via Funcom || YouTube/SiNKiLLeR)

You can find the Unique schematic for this weapon within the shipwreck. The enemies present are not too difficult to deal with, and once you dispose of them, the Schematic will be yours to claim from the chest.

Aren's Light Armor Set

Aren's Light Armor Set in Dune Awakening offers great protection (Image via Funcom || YouTube/SiNKiLLeR)

A short distance north-west of Wreck of the Alcyon, you'll find an unmarked location with no enemies, but some incredible loot. Once you scale to the top of the rock formation and open a chest, you have a chance of finding the following Uniques:

Aren's Pants

Aren's Chestpiece

Aren's Boots

Aren's Gloves

Aren's Mask

Wreck of the Alcyon is where you'll find these Uniques (Image via Funcom || YouTube/SiNKiLLeR)

It will take you some time to collect the set, but it will be worth the time and effort. This will give you solid protection out there in the desert and keep you an edge over the competition as well.

The Emperor's Wings Mk1 (Utility Tools)

Imperial Testing Station No. 2 in Dune Awakening will be a frequented area (Image via Funcom || YouTube/SiNKiLLeR)

From your current location, your last stop will be the Imperial Testing Station No. 2. It is located directly west and is marked on your map. Since you'll be going here often to complete quests, you'll find the Unique with ease.

That's everything you need to know about collecting these early-game Uniques in Hagga Basin South. You can create a loot route if you want, and farm the locations every 45 minutes. This will give you the chance to find Sechamitcs that you did not obtain the first time around. You can even craft these Uniques and sell them on the player-run exchange for a profit.

