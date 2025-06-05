Dune Awakening: How to get and use Survey Probes

In Dune Awakening, surveying the landscape manually is not an option. Given the extreme heat, sandworms, and hostiles, death is all but assured should you wander too far into the desert. Given the circumstances, it would seem that being able to identify geographical highlights would be next to impossible, or so it would seem.

The Fremen were able to develop a device capable of surveying the land for them called Survey Probes. Though crude in its design, it allowed the Fremen, and now newcomers on Arrakis, to survey the land without having to explore every inch of it manually. They are cheap and easy to make, and the game even encourages you to use them to reveal the land.

How to get Survey Probes in Dune Awakening

You'll need a Fabricator to build these contraptions (Image via Funcom || YouTube/Lucky Ghost)

To get these nifty little contraptions, you'll first need to build a base and construct a Fabricator. This will allow you to turn raw resources and components into useful items like Literjons and, of course, the subject of the topic at hand — Survey Probes. Don't worry about getting the schematics or how to unlock them, it's part of the game's natural progression system

That said, there are two parts to this contraption: the Survey Probe and the Survey Probe Launcher. You will need both of these things if you want to reveal POIs and get the layout of the land. To craft these items, you'll need the following:

Copper Ingot (x3)

EMF Generator (x1)

Once you have what you need, head over to the Fabricator and craft them. Slot them into your inventory, fill up your Literjon, and head out to find the highest rock formation you can climb.

How to use Survey Probes in Dune Awakening

Use Survey Probes and the Survey Probe Launcher to reveal map information (Image via Funcom || YouTube/Lucky Ghost)

To use Survey Probes, you'll first have to climb atop a rock formation. In Hagga Basin South, this should be the rock formation in the middle of the map. It can be found southwest of the Wreck of the Alyon. It shouldn't be too hard to spot, as it's rather tall.

Once you're at the very top (good luck climbing), you'll want to equip the Survey Probe Launcher, look straight up, and fire the Survey Probe. Wait a while, and it'll scan the area. Once the scan is complete, the area will be revealed in detail on your map, including points of interest, quests, and other stuff.

Why are Survey Probes important in Dune Awakening?

You can map survey areas in Dune Awakening and sell the information for a profit (Image via Funcom || YouTube/Lucky Ghost)

After you scan an area, the information is yours alone. You are the sole proprietor. However, you can share it with others if you'd like. This is very useful when being in a Guild. Using a Blank Sinkchart that you can purchase for 1500 Solari, you can imprint your map data onto it and give it to players.

This may not seem significant or useful in Hagga Basin South, but out there, in the Deep Desert, Sinkcharts can make or break expeditions. If you're able to map out parts of the Deep Desert, the information can be used by your Guild to extract precious resources, or you could sell the Sinkcharts on the player-run exchange for profit.

