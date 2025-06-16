Dune Awakening: How to farm Spice Melange solo

Dune Awakening features both PvE and PvP elements, and while you don’t necessarily need to participate in the latter, it is the primary source of Spice Sand. As you reach the endgame, some of the most powerful equipment in the title will require Spice Melange, which you get by refining Spice Sand.

Ad

The best way to acquire Spice Sand is through the Deep Desert. This guide provides you with tips on how to farm this precious resource alone.

Spice Melange solo farming in Dune Awakening

Farming Spice is the true endgame in Dune Awakening (Image via Funcom)

Spice Sand, which is the only way to create Spice Melange, can be farmed in heaps within the Deep Desert. Ideally, a team of four is recommended for the most efficient farming, not only because it’s a PvP zone, but also to keep the worm distracted.

Ad

Trending

Farming solo is still a doable task, but you will be running the risk of losing a lot, like your Ornithopter and mining gear. Here are some things to keep in mind during a solo run.

Go empty-handed (almost)

Softsteps Boots are incredible for solo Spice Melange farming (Image via Funcom)

The best way to minimize the risk of losing things is to take the bare minimum. A Static Compactor, with Powerpack and Softsteps Boots, is all you need to farm the Spice Sand. The biggest risk will be losing your Ornithopter as you’ll be in a vulnerable spot when farming solo.

Ad

To make your runs quicker, equip the best engine and wings you can on your Ornithopter. Having a Mk6 variant will give you an edge over others, but the Mk5 will make do until you farm enough to craft the upgrade. If you find yourself in trouble, use vehicle backup to at least safeguard your Ornithopter.

A Static Compactor is how you farm Flour Sand and Spice Sand. A basic one can be crafted as soon as you acquire iron. Above that, you have the Industrial Static Compactor and the Omni Static Compactor. The Industrial variant is the most cost-efficient, and you won’t feel as bad if you lose it.

Ad

Encountering players is a 50-50 chance, but you will always attract the Shai-Hulud. That's why the Softsteps Boots will be a great quality-of-life item, allowing you to stay on the ground for a bit longer. Blueprints for the boots can be acquired from Imperial Testing Station 197.

Invest in Planetologist skills

Invest in Planetologist for solo farming Spice Melange (Image via Funcom)

You may not have started as a Planetologist, but the skills from this class are the best option for solo farming Spice Melange. The Scientist tree provides you with various useful skills for making the best use of your Compactor and Powerpack.

Ad

Mechanic skill tree, on the other hand, will provide your Ornithopter with more fuel efficiency and durability, something which is useful if you are making multiple runs in the Deep Desert. You can do a full reset of skill points every 48 hours, making it easier to swap builds for farming.

Find out the server peak hours in Deep Desert

Find out the best time to farm solo (Image via Funcom)

Server activity also affects the success of the solo runs. During peak hours, you’ll likely encounter other players also looking for the Spice. If it is a group, expect the worst, as PvP in Dune Awakening isn’t exactly balanced for competitive play.

Ad

Try to find a time when there are fewer players active in the Deep Desert. Take your Ornithopter for a spin and scout the Spice harvesting zone during different times. This will increase your chances of securing a large haul of Spice Sand.

Check out our other guides for Dune Awakening:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More