Dune Awakening: How to get a free Hajra Literjon Mk1 

In Dune Awakening, a Journey quest will eventually tell you to procure a Hajra Literjon - which is a better version of the default starter water pouch you can make. However, it sets you back 750 Solari. While it would take you a couple of outpost clears to recoup that gold, it's actually possible to get as many Hajra Literjons as you want completely for free.

Ad

In this guide, we'll show you how.

Where to farm the Hajra Literjon Mk1 in Dune Awakening

Hajra Literjon location (Image via Funcom)

Dune Awakening only points you towards the Griffin outpost vendor to get a Hajra Literjon. However, you can get a free one in an unmarked location towards the south-east of Hagga Basin South. This is a broken radio station with an Ornithopter wreck (so you can use it to farm Holtzman Actuators, too), and a Chest that drops a guaranteed Hajra Literjon spawn.

Ad

Trending

This is on a rhombus-shaped mesa located right next to Wali Hole. This is the rock cluster directly south of the Alcyon wreck site (although you'd have to cross the open sand if you're coming from Alcyon).

The freebie is on this cliff (Image via Funcom)

To get up, you'll have to climb quite a daunting cliff face. One of the rock formations nearby leads to its midway point, so you can get a head start from that angle.

Ad

Once you get up, you'll see a big chest with the Hajra Literjon Mk1 Schematic in it - but there's a landmine right next to it, so wait it out.

Like all chests, this refreshes every 45 minutes, so if you set up camp next to this area, you can actually farm multiple Hajra Literjon Mk1 Schematics from it.

However, these are just blueprints, and you'll have to make the actual Literjon every time. This requires Spice-infused Copper Dust, which actually doesn't drop from this chest, so you'll have to farm someplace like Broken Stone Station to the west for that.

Ad

Hajra Literjon Mk1 can hold up to 1500 water, so getting multiple copies of this can give you water for days; perfect for a long shipping run when you move your base to Vermillius Gap.

Before you leave, though, check out other Unique schematics you can get in Hagga Basin South.

Other guides on the game from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sambit Pal Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding. Know More