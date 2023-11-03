"It is a hot circle of garbage": Reddit reacts to Destiny 2 TWID blog post following Bungie layoffs

Destiny 2 developers Bungie found themselves in hot water following a massive layoff spree earlier this week on Monday. With the new season a little less than a month away, the company was forced to delay The Final Shape and its new IP Marathon as a result of these layoffs. The This Week in Destiny (TWID) blog is something players look forward to, and everyone had expected the developers to address the layoffs.

The TWID for this week was delayed by a couple of hours. That said, the statement didn't address the layoffs, inviting major criticism from the Destiny 2 fans on social media.

Comment byu/YujinTheDragon from discussion indestiny2 Expand Post

Destiny 2 TWID blog post fails to address Bungie layoffs

The Destiny 2 TWID blog post doesn't convey much information and offers no clarity over the ongoing situation surrounding the layoffs.

Comment byu/YujinTheDragon from discussion indestiny2 Expand Post

That said, a lot of fans deemed this statement as nothing but a generic AI-generated response. It was lambasted as a corporate ploy that did not address the incident from earlier this week.

Around 650 developers are believed to still be working on Destiny 2 and The Final Shape, but this incident could jeopardize the future of the game. Following Lightfall, several people did not pre-order The Final Shape. Some of the individuals who did pre-order the game applied for a refund after the Bungie layoffs.

Comment byu/YujinTheDragon from discussion indestiny2 Expand Post

Comment byu/YujinTheDragon from discussion indestiny2 Expand Post

Furthermore, the company has yet to address the extension of the next season or acknowledge its delay. With Season 23 extended for around three months, it's unclear how Bungie will address the lack of content during this period.

Comment byu/YujinTheDragon from discussion indestiny2 Expand Post

Comment byu/YujinTheDragon from discussion indestiny2 Expand Post

Despite being renowned for its transparency, Bungie is yet to communicate the dismissal of community managers to the playerbase. In the blog post, the company acknowledged that it had lost the trust of the community:

"We know we have lost a lot of your trust. Destiny needs to surprise and delight. We haven’t done this enough and that’s going to change."

Comment byu/YujinTheDragon from discussion indestiny2 Expand Post

Comment byu/YujinTheDragon from discussion indestiny2 Expand Post

Comment byu/YujinTheDragon from discussion indestiny2 Expand Post

Fans also deemed the statement as bland and out of touch with respect to the layoffs that happened this Monday. Further criticism was leveled at the hype built around The Final Shape, despite the current situation. It will be worth observing how the situation pans out in the days leading up to The Final Shape.