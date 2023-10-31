Destiny 2 developer Bungie becomes latest PlayStation studio to cut staff

Destiny 2 developers Bungie became the latest PlayStation studio to furlough its staff. Prior to this downsizing, companies like Naughty Dog also laid off a considerable portion of its personnel a few weeks back. Not just PlayStation, earlier this year, Microsoft furloughed a lot of employees from 343i, a studio that continues to influence the Halo series.

While the reason for these layoffs is unclear, former Bungie employees have expressed their shock and disappointment on X, formerly Twitter.

Destiny 2 community manager and other employees at Bungie laid off unexpectedly

Destiny 2 community manager Liana Ruppert took to X to express her disappointment on the matter. She was among the several Bungie employees to be laid off in this massive downsizing. While the developers have been forced to delay The Final Shape to June 2024, the current saga evokes even more questions regarding the game's future.

One of the primary reasons why players loved Destiny 2 was because of its community management team. With most of them furloughed, many have been forced to believe that The Final Shape will be doomed. This incident also evoked comments from former Bungie community manager Dylan Gaffner.

He went on to express his sympathies to everyone who was laid off. Furthermore, Gaffner deemed this situation to be a result of poor management decisions.

Sony's $3.6 Billion acquisition of Bungie has been riddled with grievances. The Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion was met with mixed reviews, and the prices with respect to the microtransactions have also risen considerably. While speculation abounds, it's hard to determine if this incident is a direct result of the FTC vs Microsoft case being ruled in the latter's favor.

While Bungie or Sony have yet to make a statement, the overall sentiment among fans is grim, to say the least. Players have extended their condolences to those affected by the layoffs. Furthermore, the incident does not paint the company in a good light either.

It will be worth seeing what the future holds for the company and the game following The Final Shape expansion. This is the first time since Beyond Light that a campaign had to be delayed, but for entirely different reasons.