Lack of audience at Diablo 4 live event raises concerns about the future of the game

The reception for Diablo 4 has massively dissipated, as developers recently hosted a live event in South Korea with no viewers in attendance. The occasion featured two teams competing with each other. To exacerbate the situation, the livestream did not cross more than 300 viewers at any given time. With the second season of the game going live in around a month, concerns have arisen.

Although Diablo 4 had an impressive opening, proceedings seemed to spiral out of control for the developers with the arrival of the Season of the Malignant. The seasonal launch was an absolute disaster, with the game losing players from there.

Can Diablo 4 Season 2 bring back players to the game once again?

It's unclear if Diablo 4 Season 2 will be able to bring players back to the game. Unless the developers offer a great deal in terms of content and replayability, their playerbase is unlikely to return. Furthermore, there are a lot of pressing issues that must be addressed by developers.

From bad network and in-game lag to constant rubberbanding, these issues haven't been touched by Blizzard despite constant complaints.

Fans have also been constantly migrating to Path of Exile, primarily because of its free structure and overall better offering than Blizzard's ARPG. Moreover, a second installment is also on its way.

If the lack of viewership at the event wasn't enough, the number of viewers on Twitch has plummeted over the past few weeks. Although it isn't an absolute measure of the game's popularity, it's enough to provide a fair idea.

In short, Blizzard will have to introduce a major overhaul in their ARPG. That might not be possible, considering that a season is currently underway. However, since Season of Blood is almost here, it could be a good place for the developers to start fixing things.

If Blizzard continues to ignore these problems, the game might soon be lost in the depths of hell among all the fallen demons and knights from the Church of Light.