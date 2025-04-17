Last Epoch console release: What we know so far

Last Epoch has made quite a reputation since its early access release. Peaking over 260,000 players on Steam, the game is one of the more popular ARPGs out there. The game was already gaining a lot of attention during the Kickstarter and blew past the goal without any issues. This funding helped the developers refine the game further, leading to a successful 1.0 release back in 2024.

However, there’s just one caveat. The game is currently an exclusive on PC, leaving console players asking for an update regularly.

Last Epoch Game Director on console release

The question regarding the console release for Last Epoch has been floating since the announcement. While there’s no official date for console release, it does not mean there won’t be one, as the developers also want to bring the game to a wider audience.

Judd Cobler, CEO of EHG & Game Director for Last Epoch, responded to a query regarding plans for a console version in an old Reddit post. Cobler stated they do have plans, but not for the 1.0 release of the game.

“Very likely. We need to ensure that the PC production and live ops pipeline is well established and smooth first, but we’ve always believed we’ll come to console eventually. Not at 1.0 though,” Cobler wrote.

Last Epoch Season 2 brings controller updates

Season 2 for Last Epoch brings a lot of new content along with many class and skill overhauls. However, the early patch notes also included gamepad updates for controller users. For starters, the targeting was improved with a new “Targeting Paradigm” system.

“Gamepad targeting has been significantly improved with a new 'Targeting Paradigm' system, completely overhauling how skill targeting works on gamepads (including Steam Deck),” the patch notes read.

Further quality of life for gamepads included the following changes.

Improved gamepad navigation for the passive tree UI.

Improved gamepad navigation for the loot filters.

Improved gamepad navigation for the MTX shop.

Improved gamepad navigation in the inventory.

Added gamepad support for the Ladder panel.

Added ability to see tooltips while hovering over map icons.

Made the continue panel for Arena navigable on gamepad.

You can now navigate the URLs on the bug report panel using a gamepad.

Changed panel navigation prompts to only be on the panel you are navigating toward.

Added the LT prompts to the Forge UI panel and the Nemesis Egg Selection panel.

These changes may point towards progress for the Console release, but we advise waiting for a developer update on this topic.

