Best Sentinel leveling build in Last Epoch Season 3 

The Sentinels are the powerhouse for deleting bosses in Last Epoch, paired with a very unsung capability for deleting mob packs. Not to mention, the class also scales massively in terms of Life and Armor, making its survivability one of the strongest aspects in the game. Typically, leveling this class is also the easiest task a player can go through.

This article guides you through the leveling process of Sentinel in Season 3.

Disclaimer: Since this is a leveling build, we will assume a starter scenario and not mention any uniques that are based on RNG drops.

Best skills to level Sentinel in Last Epoch Season 3

Start with Hammer Throw for damage, and Lunge for moving around the maps. Next, get Rive at level 5, paired with Healing Hands. Specialize both these skills, and get Cleric's Hammer to trigger the Healing Hands skill with Rive's impact.

Keep using Rive until you get Judgement, and keep Multistrike on the side for utility. Judgement will be your primary damage skill during the second half of the campaign.

Lunge will still be your only movement skill until the end of the campaign. Lastly, Symbols of Hope can be used as a healing aura.

Judgement tree for leveling (Image via EHG)

The overview:

Start with Hammer Throw and Lunge. Get Force of Impact for Hammer damage.

Get Force of Impact for Hammer damage. Get Rive and specialize it with Healing Hands. Get Foe Cleaver for Rive, alongside Double Slash. For Healing Hands, get Cleric's Hammer.

Get Foe Cleaver for Rive, alongside Double Slash. For Healing Hands, get Cleric's Hammer. Lunge for movement.

Symbols of Hope with Meditation, Empowering Symbols, and Polygram.

with Meditation, Empowering Symbols, and Polygram. Judgement with Urgent Inquisition, Flaming Soul, and Purifying Flame.

with Urgent Inquisition, Flaming Soul, and Purifying Flame. Multistrike with Bladed Focus, Vengeful, Perfect Steel, and Relentless Advance.

Symbols of Hope tree for leveling (Image via EHG)

You can also add Holy Aura for more damage with Judgement. Get nodes such as Firestorm, Rahyeh's Fury for Judgement's damage boost, alongside Redemption and Shelter from the Storm for more survivability.

Last Epoch Season 3 Sentinel gearing guide: Notable affixes to prioritize

Aspiration leg armor for Sentinel leveling in Last Epoch Season 3 (Image via EHG)

The following gear pieces and affixes are required for a smooth leveling:

Implicit melee and chance to bleed Axe.

Damage Implicit Jade Amulet.

Physical damage Implicit Helmet.

Silver Rings for speed.

Healing Effectiveness in Rings.

Armor Implicit Body Armor.

Movement speed, Vitality, and Health in Boots.

Health in Relic.

Shield with Healing Effectiveness.

What's the best leveling mastery for Sentinel in Last Epoch Season 3?

Paladin is the best Mastery for Sentinel leveling in Last Epoch Season 3. It grants the Judgement, Symbols of Hope, and Healing Hands. Start with Defiance and Honor in the passive tree, and then fully specialize into Heaven's Bulwark and Holy Icon.

Lastly, get Righteous Firebrand and Covenant of Light, with five and four points in Sanctuary Guardian and Shield Wall, respectively.

Paladin tree for leveling in Last Epoch (Image via EHG)

Take five points in Weapon Master from the Forge Guard tree, alongside the full Juggernaut node in Sentinel. For the remaining 12 points in Sentinel, get one point on Fearless and Stalwart, with five on Armor Clad, and five on Time and Faith.

