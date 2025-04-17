Best Sentinel Leveling build in Last Epoch Season 2

The Sentinel in Last Epoch Season 2 underwent several reworks to all its masteries. Players are excited to try this class, as it showcases a great balance between a tank and a damage dealer. Some existing skills, such as Smite, Shield Throw, and even Hammer Throw, have new interactions now, allowing each player to approach Sentinel builds with a new vision.

Ad

This article lists the best leveling tactics for Sentinel in Last Epoch 1.2, including the best items, passives, mastery, and skills.

Disclaimer: This article does not list the endgame gears for Sentinel.

Best Skills to level Sentinel in Last Epoch Season 2

As mentioned, the Sentinels are great at balancing between absorbing and dealing damage in Last Epoch. We will capitalize on this power to unlock skills and passives accordingly while progressing the campaign.

Ad

Trending

The starting DPS skill should be Hammer Throw, and Lunge for movement. We will use both these skills until the game allows us to unlock Rive. For defence, get Healing Hands with Cleric's Hammer support. At level 20, go for Javelin as your main damage skill until level 30 to replace it with Judgement.

Hammer Throw (Image via EHG)

During this time, replace Rive with Multistrike, and go for the Holy Aura skill for more defence. You can also take the Symbols of Hope for healing, and dispose of Lunge. Here is an overview of the skills with the key supporting passives:

Ad

Rive: Bound Weapon, Foe Cleaver, Champion, Flurry.

Bound Weapon, Foe Cleaver, Champion, Flurry. Healing Hands: Cleric's Hammer, Divine Barrier, Synthesis of Light, Searing Light.

Cleric's Hammer, Divine Barrier, Synthesis of Light, Searing Light. Javelin: Holy Trail, Burning Strength, Path of Judgment, Pilgrimage.

Holy Trail, Burning Strength, Path of Judgment, Pilgrimage. Symbols of Hope: Empowering Symbols, Enduring Hope, Invigorate, Polygram.

Empowering Symbols, Enduring Hope, Invigorate, Polygram. Judgement: Flaming Soul, Urgent Inquisition, Lingering Force, Purifying Flame, Sweet Verdict.

Flaming Soul, Urgent Inquisition, Lingering Force, Purifying Flame, Sweet Verdict. Holy Aura: Purification, Firestorm, Shelter from the Storm, Redemption.

Purification, Firestorm, Shelter from the Storm, Redemption. Multistrike: Relentless Advance, Perfect Steel, Guarding Stance, Bladed Focus, Flanking Strikes, Vengeful.

Last Epoch Season 2 Sentinel gearing guide: Notable affixes to prioritize

Silver Ring at the very beginning (Image via EHG)

Here is a list of gear pieces with the best implicit and explicit suited for this build:

Ad

(Early act) Cultist Chopper Two Handed Axe: Implicit melee damage and chance to bleed.

Implicit melee damage and chance to bleed. Jade Amulet: Implicit to boost damage.

Implicit to boost damage. Spiked Helm: Implicit to boost physical damage.

Implicit to boost physical damage. Two Silver Rings for movement speed

Forge Plate body armor: Implicit to boost armor value.

Implicit to boost armor value. (Late act) One-handed Sword Nagasa Scymitar: Implicit for DoT, and explicit for melee attack speed.

Implicit for DoT, and explicit for melee attack speed. Carapace Shield: Explicit for healing effectiveness and all resistances.

Explicit for healing effectiveness and all resistances. Upgrade Silver Rings with Healing Effectiveness and health affixes.

Boots: Affixes for Movement speed, Vitality, and Health.

Affixes for Movement speed, Vitality, and Health. Plated Gauntlets: Explicit for increased health and melee attack speed.

Explicit for increased health and melee attack speed. Relic: Health and an increased level for any skill.

Ad

What's the best leveling Mastery for Sentinel in Last Epoch Season 2?

While all masteries are great, you should take the Paladin mastery on Sentinel to better optimize this build. We are going for Defiance and Honor to start with Paladin, and then spec towards Heaven's Bulwark, Holy Icon, followed by Sanctuary Guardian, Shield Wall, and Covenant of Light. If you have points to spare, go for Righteous Firebrand.

Ad

Best Passives progression for leveling Sentinel in Last Epoch Season 2

Sentinel passive tree (Image via EHG)

For Sentinel leveling, start with Juggernaut and one point to Fearless, followed by Armor Clad, one point to Stalwart, alongside Time and Faith. Towards the end of the act, you can also invest points in the Forge Guard tree for Weapons Master and Steel Aegis.

Ad

Some endgame Sentinel builds you can pivot into for Last Epoch Season 2

Some great endgame builds you can transition to include Javelin build with the Paladin mastery, Shield Throw Forge Guard, or an Autobomber Void Knight.

Check out our other Last Epoch guides:

What’s coming this year? Eleventh Hour Games reveal the 2025 roadmap for upcoming content

Can you change your style? Many ARPGs have some kind of transmog system. Does Last Epoch?

Best Use of Your Time: What’s the best Weaver Faction tree for the Circle of Fortune players?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2, and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on digital illustrations and motion graphic designing. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More