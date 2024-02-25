Last Epoch “Online Play Unavailable” error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Last Epoch players seem to be facing some performance issues from time to time, one of them being the inability to play the game with others. Online doesn't seem to be working properly for many, and it’s one of the many annoying issues that players seem to be facing with the title at the moment.

As the error is primarily caused from the developer’s end, if something goes wrong with their servers, there is no permanent solution that you will be able to try. Fortunately, some workarounds seem to have worked for many in the community.

Today’s Last Epoch guide will therefore go over some of the things that you will need to do in order to deal with the Online Play Unavailable error.

How to fix the “Online Play Unavailable” error in Last Epoch

In order to try and fix the multiplayer error in the game, here are a few things that you will be required to do:

1) Restart the game

Restarting Last Epoch might not seem like much of a fix. However, many in the community have stated that they were able to play in the multiplayer mode after doing so a couple of times. Hence, you can try closing the game from Steam and then restarting it to try and fix the problem.

2) Scan and check file integrity

If the error is being caused due to some corrupt files in the installation directory, then to fix it you will need to make your way to Steam Library. Then select Last Epoch, right-click on it, and then go to Properties. From there, head to Local Files and click on “verify file integrity.”

This will start a process that will automatically go over all the files in the directory and fix the ones that are corrupted.

3) Wait for servers to come back up

The game’s online play might not be working if the servers themselves are down. If that is the case, you will have to wait for them to go back up again before you can enjoy the title’s multiplayer.

You can visit Last Epoch's official Twitter handle to learn more about server downtimes and maintenance periods.

4) Play Last Epoch in Offline mode

If you are continuing to have trouble with the servers, you can play the game in the Offline mode till the issue is fixed. To do so, you will need to select Properties after right-clicking on the game and then click on Launch Options from the dropdown tab.

Now select Play Full Offline, and you will be able to enjoy the title on Offline mode. You can revert it back through the same process when the server issues are fixed.

5) Wait for a patch

Last Epoch has been facing significant performance issues since its launch. Developers at Eleventh Hour Games are deploying periodic fixes to deal with a majority of the bugs. Hence, if the above fixes don’t work for you, your best solution will be to wait for a hot fix.