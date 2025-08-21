Last Epoch Season 3 (Beneath Ancient Skies) release time countdown

The day of Last Epoch Season 3's release is upon us, with many awaiting its exact release time. Titled "Beneath Ancient Skies", this update will add the tenth Campaign chapter with 17 new zones (and this is the first campaign extension since Last Epoch's full release). More importantly, the endgame power ceiling is getting higher for all builds - thanks to the new Primal Exalted item tier (as well as 25 new Primordial Uniques).

Ad

Thankfully, we do know exactly when Last Epoch's Season 3 Cycle is going live.

Last Epoch Season 3 start time for all regions

Last Epoch Season 3 has one big endgame mechanic to look forward to (Image via EHG)

As confirmed by Eleventh Hour Games, Last Epoch Season 3 is all set to go live at 9 am PDT (4 pm UTC) on August 21, 2025. This is a global release across all platforms - however, depending on your regional time, the date will technically be August 22. Specifically, this is some areas in Eastern Asia, Japan, Korea, as well as Oceania.

Ad

Trending

Here's what the Last Epoch Season 3 release time across various timezones:

United States and South America : 9 am PDT / 10 am MDT / 11 am CDT / 12 pm EDT (noon) / 1 pm BRT

: 9 am PDT / 10 am MDT / 11 am CDT / 12 pm EDT (noon) / 1 pm BRT Europe : 4 pm UTC / 5 pm BST / 6 pm CEST / 6 pm EEST

: 4 pm UTC / 5 pm BST / 6 pm CEST / 6 pm EEST Africa: 6 pm SAST

6 pm SAST Asia : 8 pm GST / 9:30 pm IST / 12 am PHT (midnight) / 12 pm CST (Beijing Time; midnight) / 1 am JST / 1 am KST (August 22)

: 8 pm GST / 9:30 pm IST / 12 am PHT (midnight) / 12 pm CST (Beijing Time; midnight) / 1 am JST / 1 am KST (August 22) Oceania: 2 am AEST / 4 am NZST (August 22)

Ad

There is no option to preload the Season 3 patch - you'll get to download the new content at this exact time regardless of platform or storefront. So, for those you awaiting its arrival, here's a precise countdown:

Ad

Will there be a downtime before Last Epoch Season 3 launch?

Yes. At the time of writing, Last Epoch servers have already been taken down to deploy the Season 3 patch. The downtime has started 24 hours before the Season 3 release time - meaning the servers have been inaccessible since 9 am PDT on August 20.

However, Last Epoch has an offline mode, so those who want to practice their planned builds can still do so before the patch goes live. Meanwhile, you can also read the Last Epoch S3 patch notes to theorycraft what build is strong.

Ad

Here's a breakdown of some of the major new features and things you need to know about Season 3:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sambit Pal Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding. Know More