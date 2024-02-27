Last Epoch “Stuck on Connecting” error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Last Epoch is continuing to face performance issues with its multiplayer mode, and players are now complaining that the game is often getting stuck on connecting. This happens when you are trying to load into a server, but you are indefinitely stuck on the loading screen.

It’s one of the more annoying errors to deal with in the game. This is because there is no fix that you can try to solve it since the issue primarily stems from the developer’s end.

Fortunately, there are a few workarounds that you might be able to try to deal with the issue temporarily. Today’s Last Epoch guide will go over a few things that can help fix the “Stuck on Connecting” error for you.

How to fix the “Stuck on Connecting” error in Last Epoch

Here are a few things you can do to try and fix the “Stuck on Connecting” error in Last Epoch:

1) Restart the game

This may not seem like much of a solution, but many in the community have stated that restarting the game a couple of times seems to have tackled the issue for them, after which they were able to log into the server. So you can do the same from the Steam Client to see if that solves the connection issue for you.

2) Change your server region

Another solution that you can try is to change the region of the server you are playing Last Epoch on. While this may lead to latency issues, you will at least be able to log into the game. Here are all the servers you can pick from:

US Central

US East

US West

EU West

Australia

South America

Asia NE

Asia SE

Asia East

3) Check server availability

It’s likely that the error is being caused because the servers themselves are down. If that is the case, you will need to go to the Last Epoch official Twitter account to see if the developers have brought them down for maintenance.

If the servers are indeed down, you will have to wait for them to come back up again to log into the game.

4) Wait out the connecting screen

You might be stuck on the connection screen because the servers are probably overloaded and seeing a massive surge of players. If this is the case, waiting out the connecting screen to see if players leave will automatically get you through to the game. While it’s not the most sound strategy out there, it’s still a viable one.

5) Wait for a patch

Last Epoch has been facing severe performance issues with its multiplayer since launch. Eleventh Hour Games has been deploying regular updates to fix the problems, so they are likely going to address the connection issues as well. Make sure that you keep the game updated at all times.