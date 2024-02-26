How to easily obtain the Mad Alchemist’s Ladle in Last Epoch

The Mad Alchemist’s Ladle is an uncommon but extremely powerful item that you can get your hands on in Last Epoch. It drops exclusively from Exiled Mages; however, the RNG on it is rather low, which is why many in the community are struggling to obtain it.

The best way to obtain the item is to target farm it. If the gear is a core part of the build that you are looking for, depending on your luck, you might need to invest a considerable amount of time to get it.

Today’s Last Epoch guide will, therefore, go over some steps you can take to make obtaining the Mad Alchemist’s Ladle considerably easier.

Steps to easily get the Mad Alchemist’s Ladle in Last Epoch

To get the Mad Alchemist’s Ladle in Last Epoch, you will need to defeat a lot of Exiled Mages. The drop rate on it is extremely low, which means you will have to invest a significant amount of time in farming them to get the item.

However, as obtaining it just boils down to luck, there is a chance you can get the Ladle after a few attempts. The best way to get the Ladle is to target farm certain Monoliths in the Stolen Lance timeline. Look for the missions that provide the following rewards:

Unique

Set Wand

Catalyst

These missions will improve the chances of the Mad Alchemist’s Ladle dropping when you are completing them. You might have to run these missions multiple times to finally get the item.

It’s also important to equip items that can improve the drop rate by increasing your item Rarity. This just might reduce the total amount of farming needed to obtain the Ladle.

The Mad Alchemist’s Ladle stats in Last Epoch

Here are the stats of the Mad Alchemist’s Ladle:

Range

1.7

Base Attack Rate

1.02

Implicits

+(12 to 16) Spell Damage

+(20 to 30) Mana

-3 Spell Mana Cost

Modifiers

+(8% to 48%) Chance to Slow on Spell Hit

+(8% to 48%) Chance to apply Frailty on Spell Hit

+(8% to 48%) Chance to Shred Armour on Spell Hit

+(8% to 48%) Chance to Electrify on Spell Hit

+(8% to 48%) Chance to Poison on Spell Hit

8% more Spell Damage per Negative Ailment on the Target, +1% increased Cast Speed per 2 Intelligence

1 Mana Gained on Potion Use per 4 Intelligence

Related Ailments

Slow

Frailty

Shred Armour

Electrify

Poison

Legendary Potential

LP1 – Common

LP2 – Uncommon

LP3 – Rare

LP4 – Extremely rare

