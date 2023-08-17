Meet the Crossbow worth 30,000,000,000 gold that suspended player trading in Diablo 4

In the immersive realm of Diablo 4, an extraordinary incident recently unfolded that left fans astounded. A rare ancestral Crossbow boasting impressive power emerged as the subject of a bidding war on Discord. This one-of-a-kind artifact, with a staggering price tag of 30 billion gold, temporarily disrupted player trading in Diablo 4, capturing the attention of fans worldwide.

This article will talk about the bidding war and what the community had to say about the Crossbow. It will also discuss the suspension of player trading.

Exploring the most expensive crossbow deal that suspended player trading in Diablo 4

The ancestral rare Crossbow possessed an item power of 799. It dazzled fans with its impressive statistics, dealing a formidable 2,287 damage per second, a 14% bonus to vulnerable damage, a 38% increase in core skill damage, a 24% boost in damage to chilled enemies, a 28% increase in vulnerability, and a 35% boost in critical damage.

This ancestral Crossbow auction commenced with a minimum bid of 150 million gold, igniting a frenzy of offers that surpassed even the most optimistic expectations. Its price surged from 150 million to 1 billion in gold, each increment drawing gasps of astonishment from the community.

Participants joined forces, coordinating bids to surpass the 10-billion-gold ceiling set by this game's mechanics for any individual player. Groups of fans pooled their resources, offering 12 billion gold. As the numbers escalated, a player aptly named "Poor Guy" seized their moment, propelling this Crossbow's value to 20 billion gold.

The deal was sealed at 30 billion (Image via u/Errorcrash)

Despite the excitement, this auction reached an unforeseen climax. The host, having only two friends, was capable of possessing gold only up to 30 billion. This halted the auction, preventing potential bids from exceeding that mark.

Suspension of trading in Diablo 4 until further notice

The trading system in this title has often been exploited to farm items in an unethical way. The latest suspension of trading within Diablo 4 was implemented to prevent similar activity. On August 15, 2023, Blizzard Entertainment issued an official press release confirming this suspension.

This decision was taken in direct response to events surrounding the ancestral Crossbow auction. Gamers employed strategies to farm gold to obtain the bow, a practice that is frowned upon by the developers. The company emphasized that this suspension was a necessary measure to preserve the integrity of Diablo 4's economy and ensure fair gameplay.

In addition to suspending trading, Blizzard Entertainment announced its intention to combat a gold-and-item-duplication exploit that had surfaced in the game. This method violated the title's End User License Agreement and was an infringement of fair play principles that underpin this game's ecosystem.

The press release assured players that unintentional engagement with gamers using this duplication exploit would not result in punitive measures. This gesture reflects Blizzard's commitment to offering a balanced and enjoyable gaming experience through Diablo 4.