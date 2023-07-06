5 mistakes you should avoid while building a base in No Man's Sky

In No Man's Sky, surviving is your main goal. You must explore the galaxy to gather materials and resources. Having all the things you need to keep your character sustained is crucial, as this will affect how the game feels and plays. Additionally, there is no leveling system in this title, so it is necessary to collect and craft the best gear you can.

No Man's Sky revolves around you trying to find the center of the universe. You will have to create multiple bases as you travel from planet to planet. Having a base on a planet gives you shelter and the ability to harvest more material.

With that said, here are the five mistakes that you should avoid when creating a base in No Man's Sky.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the 5 mistakes that you should avoid when building a base in No Man's Sky?

1) Building in the wrong location

You must scout the area before building your base, as this can affect the quality of the material you are going to use.

Knowing the hot spots for certain locations is a must, as it can get you the materials you are looking for. These hot spots include Electromagnetic, Mineral, and Gas. Additionally, having the right location can increase the survivability rate, and you will also need fewer materials in building a base.

2) Creating an underground cave

It's a bad idea to create an underground base. Man-made caves tend to respawn their terrain in a few days in No Man's Sky. If you build an underground base, you will have to dig it up again so that you can access it.

Additionally, natural caves in the game don't collapse or respawn the soil. It is much better to find a natural cave to prevent this from happening.

3) Building on the wrong planet

You might think that building a base on a paradise planet where there are no threats is the best choice. However, building on an inhabitable planet is much better as you can farm more materials and resources.

Additionally, building your base on a populated planet is the way to go. This is because you'll have easier access to the neighboring planets and their resources. Checking your galaxy map before landing on a planet can also be beneficial. This way, you will know how many planets are surrounding you.

4) Low floors

Having low floors for your base is bad in No Man's Sky. The underground cave soil can respawn on your floor, and you will end up having soil inside your base. It can be frustrating when you keep going back to your base only to discover that soil and plants are in the middle of it.

Having raised floors is the way to go, as you will avoid having unwanted dirt inside your base. Additionally, you can run wires and other tech under the floor.

5) Having low resources

Checking your resources first can be a time-saver before building a base in No Man's Sky. After checking missing or most used-up items or materials, you can now start farming or go to the nearest space station to buy these items in bulk.

It can be annoying when you are already in the zone creating an epic base when you discover that you don't have enough resources to continue. You can avoid this by stocking up early.

No Man's Sky is available on Xbox Cloud Gaming, PC, PS4, PS5, Mac, and Nintendo Switch. The game offers a vast and boundless universe that you will have to explore and conquer. As you reach the end of your journey, there will be a lot of things to learn and build.

