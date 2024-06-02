5 MMOs with base-building mechanics

MMOs are massively multiplayer online games that usually feature elements like open worlds, base-building, raids, alliances, RPG mechanics, etc. However, here we will focus on one element in particular and look at some games that implement it well. With a wide range of titles under its belt, this MMO genre also features various other sub-genres that cater to multiple player bases.

In this article, we shall discuss some prominent MMOGs that feature base-building mechanics for players to experience and enjoy.

Note: this article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

5 Massively Multiplayer Online games that feature base-building mechanics

1) Elder Scrolls Online

One of the oldest MMOs on this list, ESO features attractive base-building mechanics (Image via Bethesda)

Released in 2014 for PC, Elder Scrolls is an MMOG from Bethesda Softworks that is a part of the Elder Scrolls series. The game features a free inn room for every alliance, which can be obtained after finishing the "A Friend in Need" quest on one character from each alliance. This inn requires no further expenses like mortgage or maintenance fees associated with any of the other houses in ESO.

Trending

When additional houses are bought from the Crown store in an unfurnished or furnished state, players are given the option to edit the housing space, add decorations, acquire furnishings to personalize the housing space, and so on. Such features make Elder Scrolls an MMOG with ample base-building mechanics.

2) Final Fantasy XIV

FFXIV's base-building options consist of many aspects that make it a definite entry on this list (Image via Square Enix)

FF XIV is an MMORPG from Square Enix that was released on August 27, 2013. The game features a complete market system for purchasing plots where you can build your own house. There are a total of three plot sizes available in the housing market, small, medium, and large. Furthermore, the plots themselves have 5 classes that range from first to fifth class.

One can make several alterations to houses and furnish them, which makes this feature similar to Free Company estates. The only difference is that you are not required to share the space (or the expense of ownership) with others. The drawback to FFXIV's base-building system is that once a property is acquired, no other person on the same server may own it, thus making housing incredibly restricted.

3) Black Desert

Black Desert Online is an MMO from the Korean publisher Pearl Abyss (Image via Pearl Abyss)

This Korean MMO, developed and published by Pearl Abyss, was released on July 14, 2015. It is one of the most played games on Steam of its genre. Housing in Black Desert can be used for residential, storage, workshop, or lodging purposes. moreover, the inside of houses is different for every player, so you will not have to compete with other players for a spot. Upon interacting with a door, players may choose the property they wish to enter.

Players must visit the location in person and earn the necessary Knowledge, which is a point-based system obtained upon traversing the world. After doing so, the housing grid can be accessed from anywhere on the global map. For base-building, players can buy furniture from NPC shops. One can also repurpose an already-built unit to another of the available options for silver and sell a base to refund the spent contribution points.

4) Star Wars: The Old Republic

The Old Republic offers extensive base-building and decorative options (Image via Electronic Arts)

Star Wars The Old Republic, developed by BioWare Austin, was released on December 20, 2011. This MMORPG from EA features a customizable base-building system, allowing players to customize their strongholds' floors, decorative items, and balconies. Gamers can also live on more than one planet, gain prestige scores, invite their friends, and so on.

In this MMO title, players can either choose to keep their stronghold restricted to just their legacy or open it to other players on the same server. Keep in mind that Coruscant and Dromund Kaas strongholds can only be set for the faction in which they are located. In contrast, Tatooine and Nar Shaddaa fortresses may accommodate players from both factions at the same time.

5) New World

New World stripped its original base-building mechanics to avoid players' spam building (Image via Amazon Games)

Released on September 28, 2021, New World is an MMORPG published by Amazon Games. The game had initially removed the base-building system but later on, implemented a different form of housing system that allows players to own both a plot of land and a dwelling within a Territory. Owning a residence in a territory allows the player to qualify as a resident under the jurisdiction of the local Governor and Consuls.

Current base-building options in the game let players decorate their dwellings with the Furnishing skill. A Trophy system allows a bonus passive benefit throughout the base, while Storage Chests help players expand their base' inventory. Players also owe a property tax, which alongside other features like the Decoration score system, and overall property-owning options, makes New World a worthwhile entry on this list.