Munchill in Palworld: Location, drops, and breeding guide

Preserving food in Palworld is easy if it’s kept at your base, although things can get tricky when you are exploring — you can’t take a fridge on your back, but you can bring Munchill to your party. Added with the Tides of Terraria update, this Pal provides refrigeration to the edibles in your inventory. If you wish to assign Munchill to work at the base, it comes with Level 1 Watering and Transporting stats, along with Level 2 cooling.

This guide provides all the locations where you can capture Munchill.

Munchill: Location and drops in Palworld

Munchill locations around Feybreak (Image via Pocketpair)

Munchill is a common Pal, meaning catching one will not take much time. However, you still need to know where to look, and as per Palpedia, the most common places are on Feybreak Island. A majority of the fishing spots contain Munchill.

A good place to start is around the Feybreak Shipwreck (-1388, -1470). Alternatively, you can also find groups of Munchill roaming the new islands that have been added with the Terraria collab. These include the Isle of Glacial Core (140, 635) and Frostbitten Isle (-80, -945).

This Pal can be captured either through fishing or using the Pal Spheres. The most common drops you can get from it are Pal Flus and Munchill Meat, although it can drop additional rewards. However, the main highlight for this Pal would be its ability to keep food fresh for a long duration.

Food is essential for healing and survival in the game, which is why you must make sure it doesn’t go bad. With Munchill, you can simply keep the Pal in your team during exploration.

Munchill breeding guide in Palworld

Munchill in Breeding Farm (Image via Pocketpair)

To start pairing Munchill with others, you must build a Breeding Farm, the blueprint for which can be unlocked within the Technology tree at Level 19. The results vary with each pair, although a few combinations provide the best results.

Here are the Munchill breeding combos you should try out:

Munchill and Neptilius: Blazehowl

Munchill and Reindrix: Lunaris

Munchill and Astegon: Polapup

Munchill and Suzaku: Katress

Munchill and Katress: Robinquill

Munchill and Xenolord: Chillet

These are some of the best breeding combos for Munchillin Palworld. You can change the passives on your new Pals via the Pal Surgery Table. The table can be unlocked after reaching level 36, helping you make the ideal creature for everything.

