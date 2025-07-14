Palworld: How to get and use Support Whistles

While Pals in Palworld are powerful on their own, there is always scope and room for improvement. With the Tides of Terraria update, new accessories for Pals were added, such as Implants and the current topic of discussion, Support Whistles. These come in several variants and will increase the damage done by your Pal when they fight alongside you.

To elaborate, they are accessories that will boost elemental damage types and/or increase the overall Attack/Defense of your Pal. If anything, these will come in handy during the late stages of the game, when you need to take on bosses or raid enemy bases. However, keep in mind that finding Support Whistles will not be easy.

Where to get Support Whistles in Palworld

Purchase Support Whistles from the Arena Merchant (Image via Pocketpair|YouTube/GDP Duncan)

Most Support Whistles can be obtained by looting Treasure Boxes found throughout the open world. You can also get them in enemy camps, and if you're lucky, you may be able to salvage them from the water or obtain them by defeating different bosses. You can also purchase them from the Arena Vendor using Battle Tickets.

Each Support Whistle also has two additional tiers—elemental types' scales in increments of six. For example, the Neutral Support Whistle increases the Pal's damage by 6%, and the Neutral Support Whistle +1 and Neutral Support Whistle +2 raise the damage by 12% and 18%, respectively.

The Attack and Defense Support Whistles are a bit different as they scale in increments of four and five, respectively, i.e, 4%-8%-12% and 5%-10%-15%. Depending on what your strategy is. That being said, there are 11 types of Support Whistles in Palworld, and here's where to find them:

Support Whistles (Tier-0)

For Support Whistles (Tier-0), you have a chance of finding elemental types in Treasure Boxes in Enemy Bases in the following regions: Grassfield, Desert, Forest, Snow, and Volcano. Attack and Defense, on the other hand, can be obtained as a Fishing/Salvaging reward in Wildlife Sanctuaries and the Forest Region.

Support Whistles (+1)

For elemental Support Whistles (+1), they can be obtained in Treasure Boxes in the aforementioned Enemy Bases, as well as Enemy Bases in the Sakurajima region. Each elemental Support Whistle (+1) in Palworld also has a chance of being acquired via their respective boss fight.

Here's the list:

Neutral: Devoid of Emotion Killamari Primo.

Devoid of Emotion Killamari Primo. Fire: Runaway Wave Rider Fuack Ignis.

Runaway Wave Rider Fuack Ignis. Water: Mini Fortress Turtacle and Sunlight Drifter Jelliette.

Mini Fortress Turtacle and Sunlight Drifter Jelliette. Electric: Had One Too Many Pengullet Lux, Pioneer of the Black Penking Lux, and Sky-Swimming Fish Celaray Lux.

Had One Too Many Pengullet Lux, Pioneer of the Black Penking Lux, and Sky-Swimming Fish Celaray Lux. Ground: Piece of Cake Dumud Gild.

Piece of Cake Dumud Gild. Grass: Percussive Maintenance Herbil and Ancient Bloombringer Braloha.

Percussive Maintenance Herbil and Ancient Bloombringer Braloha. Ice: Walking Refrigerator Munchill, Idol on Ice Polapup, No Dance, No Life Palumba, Snowlaced Feather Mantle Frostplume, and Lady of the Frozen Lake Azurobe Cryst.

Walking Refrigerator Munchill, Idol on Ice Polapup, No Dance, No Life Palumba, Snowlaced Feather Mantle Frostplume, and Lady of the Frozen Lake Azurobe Cryst. Dark: Temptation in the Deep Ghangler.

Temptation in the Deep Ghangler. Dragon: N/A.

As for Attack and Defense Support Whisles (+1), they can be obtained from fishing/salvaging in the following regions: Volcano, Grassfield, and Desert. They can also be obtained from the following boss fight.

Attack : Trickster of the Sea Gloopie and Longing in the Deep Ghangler Ignis.

: Trickster of the Sea Gloopie and Longing in the Deep Ghangler Ignis. Defense: Golden Fortress Turtacle Terra.

Support Whistles (+2)

For elemental Support Whistles (+2), they can be obtained in Treasure Boxes in all of the aforementioned Enemy Bases. Some elemental Support Whistle (+2) in Palworld also has a chance of being acquired via their respective boss fight.

Here's the list:

Neutral : N/A.

: N/A. Fire : Nice Crimson Lance Whalaska Ignis and Eyes From The Flames Finsider Ignis.

: Nice Crimson Lance Whalaska Ignis and Eyes From The Flames Finsider Ignis. Water : Legend of the Seas Neptilius.

: Legend of the Seas Neptilius. Electric : N/A.

: N/A. Ground : N/A.

: N/A. Grass : N/A.

: N/A. Ice : Nice Ice Lance Whalaska, Icy Smile Icelyn, and Eyes from the Abyss Finsider.

: Nice Ice Lance Whalaska, Icy Smile Icelyn, and Eyes from the Abyss Finsider. Dark : Natural Born Killer Croajiro Noct.

: Natural Born Killer Croajiro Noct. Dragon: N/A.

Despite some not being obtainable via boss fights, you can still obtain them by using Battle Tickets. They'll cost 150 each. As for Attack and Defense Support Whisles (+2), they can be obtained from fishing/salvaging in the following regions: Snow, Sakurajima, and Feybreak.

How to use Support Whistles in Palworld

Much like other accessories in Palworld, Support Whistles need to be equipped to be used. Here's a small step-wise guide:

Open inventory, select the whistle, and equip it as an accessory.

Summon your Pal and ensure the Support Whistle, which is active, is benefiting it.

Once everything is in order, you can make short work of the opposition using Support Whistles. Depending on the tier and synergy shared with the Pal in question, you can get powerful outcomes.

