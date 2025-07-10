All Palworld Flying mount speeds, explored

Flying is the fastest way to move in Palworld. The first time you catch a Flying Pal, traveling around becomes a lot easier. However, you may have noticed that all Flying Pals aren’t equal. There’s a difference in sprint speed, and some Pals are simply faster than others. This guide compares the speeds of all the Flying Pals and provides the best early, mid, and endgame options.
Every Flying Pal speed comparison in Palworld
Palworld has been out for a while, and it’s no secret that Jetragon is the fastest Flying Pal in the game. However, there is a lot more to be discovered scattered throughout the map. To mount a pet, you’ll also need to craft its saddle.
Here are all the Flying Pals in the game Tides of Terraria update:
The two different numbers represent the regular and sprint speed of Pals. Additionally, Galeclaw isn’t included in the list, as it can only help you glide for a short duration and not fly across the map.
Best Flying Pal recommendations
Capturing your first Flying Pal can feel like a big achievement, and to have that feeling sooner, we recommend Nitewing. You can find them roaming around the game's starting area, and they are easy to capture.
Once you’re past that, the alternate Pal we suggest is Helzephyr, which can be spotted flying around near the Desolate Church area. The difference in speed between your starter Pal and Helzephyr is big, so capturing one as soon as possible will be helpful till the endgame.
For the endgame, the best Flying Pal you can get is Jetragon. The regular speed of this Pal is higher than the sprint speed of most others. However, capturing one won’t be an easy task, as it can deal a lot of damage.
If you’re preparing for a battle against Jetragon, check out our complete guide about its location and skills. We recommend unlocking the checkpoints for either the Ruined Fortress City or the Beach of Everlasting Summer for faster access to the arena.
