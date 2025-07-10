  • home icon
All Palworld Flying mount speeds, explored

By Mayank Singh Rathour
Published Jul 10, 2025 11:47 GMT
All Flying Pals in Palworld compared (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)
All Flying Pals in Palworld compared (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Flying is the fastest way to move in Palworld. The first time you catch a Flying Pal, traveling around becomes a lot easier. However, you may have noticed that all Flying Pals aren’t equal. There’s a difference in sprint speed, and some Pals are simply faster than others. This guide compares the speeds of all the Flying Pals and provides the best early, mid, and endgame options.

Every Flying Pal speed comparison in Palworld

Capturing Flying Pals can be challenging (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)
Capturing Flying Pals can be challenging (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Palworld has been out for a while, and it’s no secret that Jetragon is the fastest Flying Pal in the game. However, there is a lot more to be discovered scattered throughout the map. To mount a pet, you’ll also need to craft its saddle.

Here are all the Flying Pals in the game Tides of Terraria update:

PalsFlight Speed
Xenolord550-660
Nitewing600-750
Astegon700-1000
Elphidran630-800
Elphidran Aqua630-800
Vanwyrm700-850
Vanwyrm Cryst700-850
Quivern800-950
Quivern Botan800-950
Helzephyr700-1100
Helzephyr Lux700-1100
Beakon750-1200
Xenogard790-1200
Suzaku850-1100
Suzaku Aqua850-1100
Shadowbeak850-1200
Ragnahawk800-1300
Faleris1000-1400
Faleris Aqua1000-1400
Selyne1000-1600
Frostallion1200-1800
Frostallion Noct 1200-1800
Jetragon 1700-3300
The two different numbers represent the regular and sprint speed of Pals. Additionally, Galeclaw isn’t included in the list, as it can only help you glide for a short duration and not fly across the map.

Best Flying Pal recommendations

Best Flying Pals (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)
Best Flying Pals (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Capturing your first Flying Pal can feel like a big achievement, and to have that feeling sooner, we recommend Nitewing. You can find them roaming around the game's starting area, and they are easy to capture.

Once you’re past that, the alternate Pal we suggest is Helzephyr, which can be spotted flying around near the Desolate Church area. The difference in speed between your starter Pal and Helzephyr is big, so capturing one as soon as possible will be helpful till the endgame.

For the endgame, the best Flying Pal you can get is Jetragon. The regular speed of this Pal is higher than the sprint speed of most others. However, capturing one won’t be an easy task, as it can deal a lot of damage.

If you’re preparing for a battle against Jetragon, check out our complete guide about its location and skills. We recommend unlocking the checkpoints for either the Ruined Fortress City or the Beach of Everlasting Summer for faster access to the arena.

Mayank Singh Rathour

Mayank Singh Rathour

Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.

Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.

When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs.

