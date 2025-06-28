Palworld: How to get and use Implants

The Palworld Tides of Terraria (v0.6.0) update introduced Implants to the game. Although this is a collaboration, in many ways, it brings a major overhaul to certain mechanics and holistically improves upon things. Implants can be used on your Pal to enhance their abilities to a vast extent. Of course, they don't come for free, so you will need to invest time and effort to obtain them.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about Implants in Palworld.

How to get Implants in Palworld

List of Implants at the Arena (Image via Pocketpair)

To get Implants in Palworld, you'll first need to obtain Bounty Tokens, which can be earned by undertaking bounties (marked with the Purple NPC icon on the map). You will have to find and defeat NPCs of various levels, and the same rules apply to Pals. The higher the level of the bounty, the more Bounty Tokens are dropped.

Once you accumulate enough Bounty Tokens, head back to these coordinates (74, - 487) and interact with the Bounty Officer. You can then exchange the Bounty Tokens for Implants. Alternatively, you can get Implants using Battle Tickets, which can be obtained by fighting in the Arena (633, 16). You're free to choose whichever method appeals to you.

How to use Implants in Palworld

Change Passives to min-max stats (Image via Pocketpair || YouTube/The Pal Professor)

To use Implants, you'll first need a Surgical Table (Pal Operating Table). This is level-36 technology that requires you to spend three points to obtain. You'll also need the following resources to build it: Refined Ingots (x30) and High Quality Cloth (x20).

Once it's built, here are the steps needed to use Implants:

Place the Pal you want to operate on in your party.

Go to the Pal Surgery Table and interact with it.

Next, select the Implant you want to use and choose the passive that's to be replaced. If your Pal has an empty slot, this is also a good way to give it a passive.

Your Pal will now be augmented and more powerful than before. Just be ready to spend anywhere between 10,000 to 50,000 Gold, depending on the rarity of the Implant (Passive) you plan on using.

Here's a list of Implants that we know of to date:

Mercy hit

Nocturnal

philanthropist

Impatient

Fit as a fiddle

Nimble

Dainty Eater

Diet Lover

Positive Thinker

Workaholic

Brave

Ferocious

Hard skin

Serious

Musclehead

Burly body

Artisan

Serenity

Infinite stamina

Runner

Some can be found at the Surgical Table as default options, but others have to be purchased.

But that’s not all. The Surgical Table also allows you to modify your Pal's gender. For that, you’ll need a Pal Reversal, which can be acquired from Arena vendors for 35 Battle Tickets or selected as a reward for a successful bounty.

