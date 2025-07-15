Neptilius in Palworld: Location, drops, and breeding guide

Neptilius is the latest Alpha in Palworld, introduced in the Tides of Terraria update. This water-type Pal is among the only three to possess a Level 4 Watering ability. Similar to many Alpha Pals, it does not spawn naturally anywhere on the map and can only be fought inside a specific dungeon.

Ad

That said, to capture one, you must face the Pal in a fair duel. Let’s find out how to locate this Pal.

Neptilius: Location and drops in Palworld

Dungeon entrance for Neptilius boss fight (Image via Pocketpair)

Neptilius rules the Isle of the Glacial Core (140, 640) and can be found inside the dungeon, located in the middle of the island. It’s a Level 60 boss fight, meaning you’ll need some strong Pals.

Ad

Trending

The only way to capture Neptilius is through the dungeon, which has a timer. Failure means you must wait a long time before the next fight; that’s why we recommend wearing the Ring of Mercy to avoid accidentally killing it during the battle.

Here are all the possible drops you can get from a Neptilius:

Pure Quartz

Polymer

Carbon Fiber

Diamond

Large Pal Soul

With Level 4 Watering ability, Neptilius is already one of the best Pals to acquire. With the right passives, it is also the fastest water mount in the game. Combined with its fourth ability, Sentinel of the Great Sea, you can take massive leaps out of water at high speed to cover large distances.

Ad

The ability can help cover short distances very quickly, and it's on a short four-second cooldown, allowing you to use it frequently. However, to ride this Pal, you must craft the Neptilius Saddle, which can be unlocked in the technology tree at Level 63.

Neptilius breeding guide in Palworld

Neptilius leaping out of water (Image via Pocketpair)

No combination of Pals can currently make a Neptilius egg, but you can breed others with the one you captured to get other strong Pals. To do that, you’ll need a Breeding Farm, which you most likely have, considering this is an endgame boss fight.

Ad

Here are Neptilius breeding combos you should try out:

Neptilius and Dinossom: Palumba

Neptilius and Bellanoir: Suzaku

Neptilius and Dumud Gild: Kingpaca

Neptilius and Whalaska: Knocklem

Neptilius and Penking: Jormuntide

Neptilius and Mozzarina: Azurobe

These are some of the best breeding combos for Neptilius in Palworld. Catching them on your own can be a hassle, so if you have the combination, we recommend getting them ASAP. The passive skill and gender do not matter, as you can change them using the Pal Surgery Table.

Ad

Read more related articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More