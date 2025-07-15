Neptilius in Palworld: Location, drops, and breeding guide

Neptilius is the latest Alpha in Palworld, introduced in the Tides of Terraria update. This water-type Pal is among the only three to possess a Level 4 Watering ability. Similar to many Alpha Pals, it does not spawn naturally anywhere on the map and can only be fought inside a specific dungeon.
That said, to capture one, you must face the Pal in a fair duel. Let’s find out how to locate this Pal.
Neptilius: Location and drops in Palworld
Neptilius rules the Isle of the Glacial Core (140, 640) and can be found inside the dungeon, located in the middle of the island. It’s a Level 60 boss fight, meaning you’ll need some strong Pals.
The only way to capture Neptilius is through the dungeon, which has a timer. Failure means you must wait a long time before the next fight; that’s why we recommend wearing the Ring of Mercy to avoid accidentally killing it during the battle.
Here are all the possible drops you can get from a Neptilius:
- Pure Quartz
- Polymer
- Carbon Fiber
- Diamond
- Large Pal Soul
With Level 4 Watering ability, Neptilius is already one of the best Pals to acquire. With the right passives, it is also the fastest water mount in the game. Combined with its fourth ability, Sentinel of the Great Sea, you can take massive leaps out of water at high speed to cover large distances.
The ability can help cover short distances very quickly, and it's on a short four-second cooldown, allowing you to use it frequently. However, to ride this Pal, you must craft the Neptilius Saddle, which can be unlocked in the technology tree at Level 63.
Neptilius breeding guide in Palworld
No combination of Pals can currently make a Neptilius egg, but you can breed others with the one you captured to get other strong Pals. To do that, you’ll need a Breeding Farm, which you most likely have, considering this is an endgame boss fight.
Here are Neptilius breeding combos you should try out:
- Neptilius and Dinossom: Palumba
- Neptilius and Bellanoir: Suzaku
- Neptilius and Dumud Gild: Kingpaca
- Neptilius and Whalaska: Knocklem
- Neptilius and Penking: Jormuntide
- Neptilius and Mozzarina: Azurobe
These are some of the best breeding combos for Neptilius in Palworld. Catching them on your own can be a hassle, so if you have the combination, we recommend getting them ASAP. The passive skill and gender do not matter, as you can change them using the Pal Surgery Table.
