Neverwinter April Fowls event date, rewards, and other details

The Neverwinter April Fowls event introduces a plethora of new content, such as an exclusive questline, an exhilarating PvP game mode, a perilous dungeon, and several rewards. This event started on March 28, 2024.

Rewards offered during this event are time-gated and will become unavailable once the event concludes. Therefore, to obtain them, you must complete various activities for at least ten days.

This article will list the Neverwinter April Fowls event date and all available rewards.

Neverwinter April Fowls event date

The Neverwinter April Fowls event kicked off on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at 7:30 am PT. It will continue through the first two weeks of April, wrapping up on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 7:30 am PT.

Neverwinter April Fowls event activities

During the Neverwinter April Fowls event, you can participate in the following activities:

Earl the Chickenmancer finds himself cursed, and it's up to you to assist him before all he comes into contact with transforms into a chicken. The Flight of the Fowl (PvP mode): Engage in this time-limited PvP encounter where you are transformed into a chicken and participate in a 5v5 battle. Seize control of checkpoints to earn points and emerge victorious. You can change your chicken class throughout the battle.

Engage in this time-limited PvP encounter where you are transformed into a chicken and participate in a 5v5 battle. Seize control of checkpoints to earn points and emerge victorious. You can change your chicken class throughout the battle. Sewer Most Fowl Dungeon: A chicken thief is on the loose, snatching up all the poultry, and Earl implores you to delve deep into the sewers to locate the missing flock. This dungeon is fraught with traps and inhabited by the undead.

Neverwinter April Fowls event rewards

You can purchase various items from the event vendor (Image via Cryptic Studios and Aragon/YouTube)

During this event, you can participate in either The Flight of the Fowl (PvP) or the Sewers Most Fowl Dungeon to earn various rewards based on the number of days you complete either activity.

You can acquire the following companion and items as rewards for this event:

One day: Chicken Runner (Title)

Chicken Runner (Title) Three days: Bitty Bok

Bitty Bok Five days (once per account): 50 Companion Upgrade Tokens

50 Companion Upgrade Tokens Seven days: Basic Bok Companion

Basic Bok Companion Ten days (once per account): 100 Insignia Powder

Completing various quest objectives also rewards you with Bird Feathers, which serve as currency at the April Fowls Vendor. You can use these feathers to purchase the following items and mounts in the game:

Ring of Fowl Weather: 50 Bird Feathers

50 Bird Feathers A Locket Most Fowl: 30 Bird Feathers

30 Bird Feathers Belt of the Fowl: 30 Bird Feathers

30 Bird Feathers Visage of the Flock: 30 Bird Feathers

30 Bird Feathers Golden Goose: 35 Bird Feathers

35 Bird Feathers Gilded Goose: 35 Bird Feathers

35 Bird Feathers Zombie Chicken: 25 Bird Feathers

25 Bird Feathers Gnomish Golden Goose: Five Bird Feathers

Five Bird Feathers Chicken Follower: Five Bird Feathers

Five Bird Feathers Baby Chick: Five Bird Feathers

