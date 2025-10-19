New World Aeternum: All Set Bonuses

New World Aeternum's latest update, titled Nighthaven, has been out for quite a while now, and it has reinvigorated the dated gear meta with new perks, new upgrade paths, but most importantly, with brand new Set gear. Sets are exclusive to the Nighthaven zone and can only be obtained from the new Catacombs activity, the new Isle of Night raid, and doing PvP. Currently, there are eight Sets in-game with various playstyles and roles covered.

Ad

New World Aeternum's gearing process has gone through an overhaul in Season 10, a.k.a Nighthaven. Previously, players were required to chase best-in-slot or BiS perks on their preferred gear, hopefully on a Legendary-tier item, and then upgrade it at the Gypsum Kiln. In Nighthaven, New World players are currently scrambling to assemble new gear with new charms, infixes, and much more. However, Sets are currently bugged and cannot be obtained deterministically. The developers are aware of this issue and have promised a fix soon.

Ad

Trending

Set items in New World Aeternum Nighthaven: how to obtain, Set bonuses, configurations, and more

As mentioned before, the Nighthaven update for New World Aeternum has introduced eight new Sets to the game, with various Set effects focused on the class trinity. On the surface, each class has at least two dedicated Sets, with 2 more Sets for very specific PvP-oriented roles. Beyond just fixed bonuses, these items can come packed with exclusive infix perks that empower or enhance specific aspects of the Set, increasing the gearing potential. Savvy New World players have already identified such interactions, but that’s a different conversation.

Ad

How to obtain Set items in New World Aeternum

Find Rikkar inside the castle (Image via Amazon Game Studios)

Currently, there are three sources of Set items in New World Aeternum: The Catacombs, the Isle of Night raid, and playing PvP. As things stand, the Catacombs is the easiest activity for players to acquire Set items, as the raid is very new and various circumstances, such as high gear check and difficulty, make it a hard one to farm consistently.

Ad

As for Catacombs, you won't get the drops directly, but each boss kill will give you crowns. You can turn in these crowns to an NPC called Rikkar in Tularest Abby Hamlet in Nighthaven, who will award you specific Set caches and some other goodies like cosmetic skins. As of this moment, however, the drops from the Set caches are bugged, and the developers are working on a fix.

New World Aeternum's expansive PvP modes are another source for Set items, as completing a level on the PvP reward track can potentially award one for purchase via Azoth Salt, and you get nine choices per reward track, so try your luck out. Maybe you'll get the Serenity or Gilli's Gravity Gauntlets artifact before me.

Ad

How many Set configurations can be achieved?

In New World Aeternum, you can equip twelve pieces of gear. And of the eight Set items, only one Set has a 5-piece bonus, hence there can only be 7 combinations of pure Set items. The combinations are:

5,5

4,3,3

4,4,2

5,3,2

3,3,2,2

2,2,2,2,2

4,2,2,2,2

Every Set bonus and infix perks in New World Aeternum

Rikkar's current offerings (Image via Amazon Game Studios)

The eight Set items in New World Aeternum and their specific infixes are as follows:

Ad

Enraged Set

1-piece: Hitting a target within 13m grants self stacks of Enrage, increasing outgoing damage by 1% and increase attacker base damage by 0.5% per stack. (Max 10 stacks)

3-piece: Increases max Enrage stacks to 15. Heavy attacks generate an additional stack of Enrage. While Enraged and above 70% health, lose 5% of your max HP every half second.

5-piece: Increases max Enrage stacks to 25, and increase the duration of Enrage by 50%. While Enraged, all attacks deal an additional 8% damage while below 70% health.

Ad

Infixes

Enraged Leech - While Enraged, All attacks gain 20% lifesteal while below 70% health.

Trenchant Enrage - While Enraged, Heavy attacks now consume 3 stacks to deal 20% more damage.

Enraged Hunt - When exiting a dodge with more than 20 stamina and Enraged, consume 4 stacks to trigger a 3.5m radius AOE that will pull in nearby enemies.

Enraged Refresh - Hitting a target with a light or heavy attack while at or above 15 stacks of Enrage will consumes 3 stacks to reduce the cooldown of all active weapon abilities by 5%. (1s cooldown)

Enraged Acceleration - While at or above 15 stacks of Enrage, gain 8% Haste.

Ad

Second Wind Set

2-piece: While exhausted, you do 20% more base damage against enemies within 5m. Hitting an enemy within 5m will remove the slow from becoming exhausted by dodging.

4-piece: While exhausted, attacks that hit enemies within 5m have 10% life steal and grant 3% empower stacks that last for 5s when exiting the exhausted state. (Max 5 stacks)

Infixes

Relentless Second Wind - While exhausted, gain uninterruptible.

Enervated Accuracy - While under 50% stamina, gain 15% crit chance.

Cleansing Second Wind - Cleanse slows and roots on yourself if you become exhausted by dodging.

Speedy Recovery - Gain a 10% haste for 4s after exiting the exhausted state.

Ad

Protector's Blessing Set

2-piece: When applying a heal to a target above 50% health, gain a stack of a Protector’s Blessing (cooldown 2s, 5 stacks max). While at max stacks, you are inflicted with 7% Rend, and healing an ally that has more than 50% health will add 15% fortify for 5s (10s cooldown).

4-piece: Gain 3% base damage bonus per stack. While at max stacks (5), if you heal a target that is below 50% health, the stacks are consumed and they heal for 10% weapon damage every second for 5s.

Ad

Elementally Charged Set

3-piece: Hitting an enemy within 5m or killing an enemy grants an overcharge stack. (5s cooldown) Each stack increase your base damage by 5% and affliction resistance by 10%. You are also inflicted with 4% rend per stack. Getting hit removes all stacks. (Max 3 stacks)

5-piece: Max overcharge stacks increased to 5. Overcharge stacks now also increase stamina regen rate by 5%.

Overcharged Set

2-piece: Magical weapon abilities do 7% less base damage but they store a charge of that weapon's element for 20s. Activating an ability of a non-magical weapon will consume the charge and add 10% base damage of that element to that weapon's attacks for 10s (3s Cooldown).

4-piece: You can now store up to 2 charges of each element. while at 2 charges, gain 10% resistance to damage of that element.

Ad

Infixes

Elemental Hunger - While you have no elemental charges, you take 5% less elemental damage.

Elemental Mana Battery - For each stored elemental charge, gain 20% mana regen rate.

Elementally Energized - When consuming an elemental charge by using a non-magic weapon ability, gain 20% stamina regen rate for 10s.

Elemental Rush - When consuming an elemental charge by using a non-magic weapon ability, gain 10% haste for 5s. This also consumes 30 stamina.

Stifling Set

Ad

2-piece: Hitting an enemy with an attack while all of your active weapon abilities are on cooldown silences your target for 2 seconds and yourself for 1 seconds, can occur only once per 5 seconds.

4-piece: While silenced do 10% more base damage with basic attacks and hitting a target will reduce ability cooldowns by 5s.

Infixes

Stifling Resolve - Gain 10% damage absorb while silenced.

Stifling Danger - Damage is increased 5% when hitting a silenced target.

Stifling Evasion - Exiting a dodge while silenced will trigger an AOE that damages nearby targets.

Stifling Energy - Gain 50% increased stamina regen rate while silenced.

Ad

Tenacity Set

2-piece: Get Grit for 2s after getting staggered. However take 5% more damage while grit is active.

4-piece: Successful light attacks apply Grit for 3s, 6s cooldown. While grit is active gain 5% lifesteal.

Infixes

Tenacity Penetration - Armor penetration is increased 10% when hitting a targets with Grit.

Tenacity Critical - Critical chance is increased 10% while Grit is active.

Tenacity Rebound - Enemies receive 5% damage when they hit you with a melee attack while Grit is active.

Tenacity Recovery - Incoming heals increased 10% while Grit is active.

Ad

Focused Set

2-piece: 15% increased healing on targets outside of Sacred Ground or Beacon.

4-piece: Healing increased 15% and cooldown reduced 5% on heal after holding a weapon for 10 seconds.

Infixes

Focused Cleanse - Self Casting Light’s Embrace will cleanse player and make them immune to debuff for 2s. Requires 300 Focus. 15s cooldown.

Focused Determination - Immune to crowd control debuffs for 1s, 3s with 300 focus, after a healing cast is interrupted. 10s cooldown.

Focused Fortify - Healing targets under 50% health with burst heals will receive a 100% Fortify for 5s. 15s cooldown.

Focused Speed - Healing a target outside of Sacred Ground or Beacon grants 10% haste for 4s. 8s cooldown.

Ad

New World Aeternum's Season of Nighthaven is currently live on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Check out our other New World Aeternum guides and articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnab Chakrabarti Arnab Chakrabarti is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. After getting his first console and playing Oni, he knew that playing games and writing about them was all he ever wanted. To that end, he gave up his bioscience studies to take the leap into video game coverage - a move that saw him work for such publications as TechARX, XRIG, eSportsportal, and Game Rant, to name a few.



Arnab looks up to popular video game journalists and commentators like John Peter Bain aka TotalBiscuit, Jason Schreier, and SkillUp, and tries to bring the same level of commitment and accuracy to his work.



He was also a part of the team that created the event Nerdmeet, which garnered over 5000 attendees in its final run.



In his spare time, Arnab takes care of animals, learns new languages, and plays his guitar. He is eyeing amateur astronomy soon as his next hobby. Know More