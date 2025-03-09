New World Aeternum: 6 best solo Archetypes

New World Aeternum is an MMORPG that gained popularity with its immersive world and action-oriented combat. With its vast range of biomes and compelling story, those who enjoyed the first game should enjoy the most recent title's new storyline, quests, and endgame content.

Exploration in the land of Aeternum is a great experience. The game has a deep lore and diverse storylines for both beginners and veterans to unlock.

For solo players, especially beginners, it might be tricky to get the perfect archetype for their style. Since the game has a wide world, tackling challenges and navigating their progress in the game may be difficult for some.

It is crucial for solo players to find the right archetype in New World, as this determines the capability of a gamer to survive, and deal powerful damage and overall effectiveness in both PvP and PvE gameplay.

Here are the best archetypes that players can choose from in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Archetypes to use as a solo player in New World Aeternum

In New World Aeternum, archetypes are what the character builds, combining specific abilities, weapons, and a playstyle for one to excel in their game. These are designed to make sure that the character-building process is efficient and also allows freedom to customize their character.

The choice of archetypes isn’t all about the type of gear, as it also expresses a player’s battle style. This means that each archetype in New World has a unique build that could benefit their gameplay.

1) Swordbearer

Swordbearer (Image via Amazon Games)

The swordbearer archetype is a build that typically focuses on high damage and self-sustain, which is ideal for solo players looking to crush through enemies with ease. Those who choose this build are tanky, fierce, and fast; however, they are difficult to master in New World.

A swordbearer can deal with many enemies simultaneously and get a life-draining skill. This is easily the best choice for solo players who enjoy an aggressive and fast-paced playstyle.

2) Ranger

Ranger (Image via Amazon Games)

The Ranger archetype is a build that is ideal for exploration. They are fast and versatile and can deal massive damage, all while making it easy for them to escape if they face a high-level boss.

However, unlike the Swordbearer, they are squishy and easily overwhelmed if attacked by multiple enemies. This archetype is mostly suitable for hunting in the forests.

With the ability of powerful archery skills from crafting a high-level bow, players will have no problem in killing enemies from a distance.

3) Mystic

Mystic (Image via Amazon Games)

This archetype is a jack of all trades in New World and can deal massive amounts of damage while being able to heal itself. However, like the Ranger, they are low in physical resistance. To make a good Mystic build, the void gauntlet and life staff are a great gear combination.

The void gauntlet steals both life force and mana, while the life staff has a buff specialization that complements the void gauntlet. This is perfect for players who enjoy a dark and aggressive playstyle mixed with arcana magic.

4) Destroyer

Destroyer (Image via Amazon Games)

The Destroyer archetype is a powerful and versatile build in New World, which is perfect for players who like to incorporate crowd control into their playstyle. Like the Swordbearer, they are suited for a tanky build and will guarantee players the ability to fight hordes of enemies with certain abilities only a Destroyer has.

However, this build is a bit slow and has a longer cooldown effect on their abilities. A destroyer archetype is ideal for New World players who enjoy aggressive gameplay and want to deal powerful damage with either a war hammer or a great axe.

5) Musketeer

Musketeer (Image via Amazon Games)

The Musketeer archetype is considered among the best long-range attackers. With the ability to be fast at close range and deliver powerful long-range shots, it’s no surprise they are considered among the best archetypes. However, due to a slow fire rate with their firearm, it will be difficult to take on multiple in-coming enemies head-on.

The Musketeer is great for solo players who prefer engaging in combat since their gear is mostly fit for ambushing enemies. This archetype suits players who have a strategic playstyle with a mix of melee and ranged combat.

6) Soldier

Soldier (Image via Amazon Games)

The soldier archetype in New World is a combination of a fighter and tank build, which is great for offensive and defensive gameplay. They are reliable and tanky since they typically use a shield as additional defense.

However, unlike the Ranger and Musketeer, they are not very mobile, meaning they can be overwhelmed with enemies. Despite that, they are still versatile, capable of equipping both a sword and shield as well as a hatchet for an extra melee weapon.

This build is preferable for rookie players who wish to balance out their character’s strengths and weaknesses.

All in all, solo players in New World Aeternum should make sure to choose abilities and gear that complement their archetype. By exploring the vast world of Aeternum, they can take their time in choosing what their build should be.

Whether a player prefers brute force or tactical precision, there will always be a solo archetype for every playstyle.

