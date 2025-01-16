New World Aeternum promises PvP-catering seasonal servers for Season 7

New World Aeternum will introduce PvP Seasonal Worlds that will let players take a swing at each other from the early stages of the game. These PvP Seasonal Worlds will be time-limited and feature a set of unique rulesets, including always-on PvP configuration, accelerated leveling, and exclusive rewards.

Additionally, players are flagged for PvP at all times after reaching Level 15 or choosing a faction. This means open season throughout the server at all times.

Here is a more in-depth look into the PvP Seasonal Worlds coming to New World Aeternum Season 7.

New World Aeternum Season 7 will make player versus player combat a prominent feature in Seasonal PvP Worlds

New World Aeternum Season 7 will make PvP more alluring (Image via Amazon Games)

The first iteration of Seasonal Worlds in New World Aeternum introduces a PvP-focused ruleset. The designed choice has been made with an incentive to encourage open-world conflict and strategic decision-making.

Ethereal and Conquerors gear amplify the stakes with their drop-on-death mechanics, which will make the need to survive greater than ever. That said, this gear will be exclusive to Seasonal Worlds.

Moving on to the concern for players with four characters already, an additional slot will be provided for Seasonal Worlds. You will not have to sacrifice an existing player by tossing them into the fray unwillingly.

Here's a brief look at changes made to Seasonal PvP Worlds to encourage an engaging risk versus reward gameplay loop (according to the game's website):

Ethereal and Conquerors items drop-on-death and have durability. Conquerors items lose much more durability on death compared to Ethereal items.

Ethereal and Conquerors items base are stronger than other items, weapons all have increased base damage of 20%, armor and jewelry all add 3% damage absorption per piece, and because of these changes, no gems can be added to these items.

Ethereal items give players access to Wrathstones, which are used to craft powerful Conquerors items. Though Wrathstones also drop-on-death, the only way to create or generate Wrathstones will be through wearing specific Ethereal gear while farming elite POIs, Darkness Breaches, and gathering resources.

Ethereal items, when broken down, yield Ethereal Dust and frequent crafting is advised due to high demand.

How to Obtain Ethereal Dust - Refining wood, ore, fiber, hide, and stone into Ethereal dust at a refining station. It can also be obtained by salvaging Ethereal gear.

How to Obtain Ethereal Animus - Ethereal Animus is crafted at refining stations for 100 Ethereal Dust.

What it does - Opening an Ethereal Animus gives ~2,500 player experience further speeding up the player level as well as a chance for each of the following item types every time you open an Animus:

Sandpaper, Tannin, Solvent, Flux, Wireweave, Ethereal Mount Food, Mount Straps, and Shoes, all T4 Heartrunes, and crafting recipes for all Conquerors weapons.

XP rework for New World Aeternum Season 7 PvP Seasonal Worlds

Another primary focus has been to ensure that players' time is respected. For this reason, some of the 'grindy' aspects of gameplay have been reworked to allow players to engage at high levels quickly:

All player XP, weapon mastery, and trade skill XP gain is increased by 25% on this world. We have created a new resource called Ethereal Dust. This resource can be obtained by refining core resources or by salvaging Ethereal gear. The higher the value of the resource or item is, the more dust you get. This resource is also the primary way you discover and unlock new Conquerors gear crafting recipes by crafting Ethereal Animus. All Ethereal gear has a level 15 requirement and Conquerors gear has a level 20 requirement to use. That means if you manage to kill and take someone’s gear or you have powerful friends, you can be competitive even at lower levels with the right gear. Ethereal gear is considerably cheap to craft and has a high gear score at every tier. The crafting cost for ethereal items is half the material cost of the same tier item equivalent. T2 Ethereal items are gear score 350, T3 are 600, T4 are 700, and T5 are 725. Mount Skill is unlocked automatically at level 15 without having to do the quest. Craft your first mount and special Ethereal mount food at any camp to get riding ASAP. You can also obtain high-end mount straps and horseshoes from Ethereal Animus. The Heartrune equip slot is unlocked by default on this server without having to do the quest. You have a chance to earn top-tier Heartrunes from consuming Ethereal Animus, though you will still need to be level 65 to equip these.

Gear rework in New World Aeternum Season 7 PvP Seasonal Worlds

Gear has been reworked for New World Aeternum Season 7 PvP Seasonal Worlds (Image via Amazon Games)

Right from the get-go (character creation), players will be able to craft powerful Ethereal versions of weapons, armor, jewelry, and tools. These items have PvP-focused perks, high gear scores, and low-level requirements. They will also have special perks that allow players to generate Wrathstones from specific activities.

Ethereal gear will be incredibly cheap to craft but comes with the risk that they are dropped on death. They will also eventually break with enough play.

Here are a few examples of Conquerors Weapons that will be part of New World Aeternum Season 7 PvP Seasonal Worlds:

Crescent's Wave - Greatsword

Crescent Wave - While above 50% health, heavy attacks consume 20 mana to cast a wave projectile forward dealing 150% weapon damage.

Refreshing Move - Light and Heavy attacks reduce your active cooldowns by 2.5% (0.2s cooldown).

Leeching Crosscut - Heal for 72% of the damage dealt by the final strike of crosscut.

Trenchant Strikes - Heavy Melee attacks deal +23% Damage.

Yeeterson's Hammer - War Hammer

Yeet - +400% push distance, and +30% base damage to all War Hammer knockbacks. Clear out will ignite the first target hit, turning them into a projectile causing 150% weapon damage to all enemies they pass through.

Sundering Clear Out - Inflicts 24% Rend for 7s on targets hit with clear out

Plagued Strikes - Heavy attacks inflict disease for 8s, decreasing incoming healing by 27%, and outgoing healing by 14%.

Refreshing Move - Light and Heavy attacks reduce your active cooldowns by 2.5% (0.2s cooldown)

Progression and other reworks in New World Aeternum Season 7 PvP Seasonal Worlds

New World Aeternum Season 7 PvP Seasonal Worlds will change how progression works (Image via Amazon Games)

Progression will be fast-paced, offering experience boosts across leveling, weapon mastery, and crafting. Players will also have access to an alternative or supplemental way to level up by utilizing Ethereal Dust and Ethereal Animus. There will be seasonal-exclusive rewards like titles, mount attachments, and skins.

Most importantly, when the season concludes, players won’t lose their progress. Characters can transfer, ensuring the effort invested in Seasonal Worlds in New World Aeternum carries over.

However, items like Ethereal and Conquerors gear will be converted to competitive item replacements. They will have perks focused on PvP and gearscore that will have an impact at the tier level of gear. These items will be bound to your character.

In short, your adventure in New World Aeternum PvP Seasonal Worlds will be fruitful in every way. That said, if you're a new player, PvP focus may not be the best decision for you. Once you have settled into the game or have read end-game content, you will be ready to take on the challenges in PvP-oriented settings.

