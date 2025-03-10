Can you play New World in first-person mode?

Similar to other MMORPGs such as World of Warcraft and The Elder Scrolls Online, New World is typically designed with a default third-person perspective. To address the question directly, the game does not offer a first-person perspective.

Ad

First-person perspectives are often favored in shooter or survival games, such as Call of Duty or Rust, as they provide a narrower field of view. This design enhances focus on targets and allows for more precise aiming during combat scenarios.

New World focuses on melee combat, environmental interaction, and group dynamics. Therefore, it is better suited for a third-person point of view.

Why New World doesn't have the first-person perspective

As previously said, you cannot play New World Aeternum from a first-person perspective. There are no reports from Amazon Games for any updates on the first-person POV.

Ad

Trending

The game was primarily designed to be a third-person point of view since its mechanics, combat, and design are optimized for that. It is heavily dependent on a wider field of view to aim and execute effective actions, such as melee or long-range combat.

The first-person point of view limits your field of vision, making it harder to navigate your surroundings and spot enemies. Here are a few reasons why a first person point of view isn’t ideal for an MMORPG game like New World Aeternum.

Ad

Also Read: New World Aeternum: 8 beginner tips to get you started

Exploration and environment

Exploration and environment (Image via Amazon Games)

New World Aeternum is visually stunning. It’s as detailed as it gets with its map design, characters, enemies, and creatures. Therefore, a third-person perspective allows players to fully appreciate the overall game design while also keeping track of their character’s movements.

Ad

Just like other MMORPGs, some areas in the map or quests from the game require precise movement, climbing, jumping, or combat, which are easier to manage in a third-person perspective rather than first-person.

Also Read: Is it worth playing New World Aeternum in 2025?

Gameplay balance

Gameplay balance (Image via Amazon Games)

A first-person point of view is also difficult to have when it comes to PvP mode and group activities like raids. It lessens a tactical advantage for you and your team, giving monsters or enemies the upper hand.

Ad

A third-person perspective gives you an advantage in coordinating with teammates or a better chance of killing enemies in solo mode. There are also many skills in New World that are designed for a third-person point of view — an example would be an archetype called Arcana, where magic users usually need a wide-range view to identify who needs healing or if enemies are too far to reach.

A lot of the Archetypes in the game have AoE skills and directional attacks, which require a broader field of view to aim and execute the skill effectively.

Ad

It’s also much easier to dodge, block, or do counter-attacks and environmental hazards in a third-person point of view.

Also Read: Everything new in New World Aeternum Season 7: A primer for returning players

Gameplay identity and character customization

Gameplay identity and character customization (Image via Amazon Games)

Usually, games in a first-person point of view won’t let you see your character’s look. One of the core aspects of New World is in third-person perspective is its character customization. This allows players to see their character’s armor, weapon, and cosmetics, which is a big part of an RPG experience.

Ad

Seeing how your character looks and interacts with the other people as well as its surroundings builds your overall gameplay identity within the world. This creates a more captivating experience of the world the game has to offer.

The game doesn't officially feature a first-person perspective as of the moment. However, players find ways to do so to capture good screenshots in the game. So, experimenting with your camera angles is one way of capturing a first-person point of view.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback