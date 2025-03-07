ArcheAge Chronicles still planned for 2026 release after lead developer Jake Song reportedly steps out

Despite repeated delays, ArcheAge Chronicles, the next iteration of the Kakao Games’ MMO, is still coming in 2026, according to Bizwire. The Korean news outlet also reported that Jake Song, the lead developer of the ArcheAge title, was leaving XL Games, the studio working on the upcoming game.

The original ArcheAge had its share of problems, such as accusations of being heavily pay-to-win in the past. However, despite the creators of ArcheAge and Lineage leaving, the highly anticipated ArcheAge Chronicles will reportedly soldier on.

As mentioned earlier, ArcheAge Chronicles is reportedly still in development. While some sources claim that Jake Song has left XL Games, there is no official confirmation yet. In the meantime, Ham Yong-jin is expected to continue work on the upcoming MMORPG.

If you’re an MMO fan of a certain vintage, you will recognize Jake Song as the name behind some of the most fascinating PVP-focused MMOs. ArcheAge and Lineage were both his creations.

Don't worry - the next ArcheAge title is still on the way (Image via XL Games)

Song notably stepped down as CEO in 2023 to focus more on ArcheAge Chronicles. However, by 2025, he had stepped away from that role. Understandably, fans are concerned, especially given the game's repeated delays. Even the original ArcheAge has been shut down; however, many blame Song’s decisions for the closure.

Despite criticisms, Jake Song is still one of the pioneers of online game development, beginning in 1994 when he co-founded Nexon and released Kingdom of the Winds, and then Lineage, later in the 1990s. His contributions to the genre are many, and it’s unknown why he left XL Games. Despite the reported departure of Jake Song and the revenue recession, this game is still pushing forward.

There’s still hope for the next ArcheAge title, though. The plans for its release in 2026 are still on schedule as far as we know, and the first Closed Beta Test is scheduled to take place later this year through Kakao Games, the global publisher of the title. We’ll keep you up-to-date with any changes that take place for the upcoming action MMO.

