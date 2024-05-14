Black Desert Online launches 3,000 Day Campaign and new Trial that rewards Deboreka Ring

Black Desert Online’s developers announced this morning that the 3,000 Day Campaign has officially begun. Running through the month of May 2024, it celebrates the game being playable in North America and Europe since March 2016. This will be done through a series of events - both in-game and for the community itself. A powerful ring will be available to unlock, and some amazing sales will be unlocked as well.

There’s never been a better time to jump into Black Desert Online for players who are unsure if the game is for them. In addition to the massive sale, there will also be a gigantic exp boost for those newcomers.

Black Desert Online’s 3,000 Day Campaign begins today

It's been 3,000 days of BDO (Image via PearlAbyss)

Starting on May 14, 2024, the 3,000 Day Campaign begins in Black Desert Online. In addition to other updates from the past months, such as the Ancient Anvil upgrade system, PearlAbyss has been committed to improving the overall game experience for the fans. For the rest of the month of May, BDO fans will be able to take part in six in-game and community events.

Players can look forward to incredible log-in rewards, as well as Hot-time rewards. While the full list is unknown at this time, one thing that was teased by the developers for the Black Desert Online 3,000 Day Campaign was 3,000 Cron Stones - which can be used to protect an enhancement from downgrading. That makes them incredibly important.

The developers have also teased Playtime and Memories events that players can take part in, to join in on the fun. More details will be given in a blogpost on the Black Desert Online website. But that’s not all - for people who are new to the game, there’s a massive sale going on.

As a part of the 3,000 Day Campaign, you can purchase Black Desert Online via their website and Steam for 90% off - making the game only cost 99 cents. That’s an incredible offer for a game that does not require a subscription to play. This sale will last from May 14 until May 21 on Steam, and through their website until May 23, 2024.

There is a ton of great content to tackle all across this vast MMO (Image via PearlAbyss)

If that weren’t enough, those who sign up and purchase the game will have access to +1,000% EXP hot-time plus special log-in rewards. For players who are looking for something a bit more powerful, by completing the new Trial of Erethea, players can potentially loot the powerful Deboreka Ring.

This ring increases players’ attack power and will finish the Deboreka Set. The materials to craft the ring can be looted throughout that trial, as well as the ring itself. When it is fully upgraded, it gives +24 AP and +12 Accuracy. If it’s equipped with all the other Deboreka accessories, players receive another +8 AP.

There’s a lot to love about Black Desert Online right now. New and veteran players have access to so many great classes in both PVE and PVP content.