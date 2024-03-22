Bungie confirms PvP sandbox changes for Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.3.6

Destiny 2 will undergo more major tweaks in the sandbox with the upcoming patch 7.3.6. After the recent update involving Guardian Games' launch, the majority of the community seemed sure that was the last until the next expansion came in. However, Bungie claimed it has been busy observing how the implemented changes perform in the game.

Via the newly released TWID on March 21, it has been confirmed that the upcoming patch of 7.3.6 will be based heavily on PvP. To summarize, the company feels the Auto Rifles have been outperforming in medium-range fights, especially the archetype of 450 fire rates. This article explains more.

Disclaimer: Information and stats mentioned in this article are based on Bungie's official website and March 21 TWID (This week in Destiny).

All PvP weapon changes for Destiny 2 Update 7.3.6

As mentioned, Bungie has reports of Precision Framed Auto Rifles performing significantly more broken than intended. Here is a list of changes confirmed by Bungie in the TWID:

Precision Framed Auto Rifle base damage reduced by 5%

Precision Hand Cannon base damage increased by 6%

Adaptive Hand Cannons body shot damage increased by 1%, alongside crit damage by 4%

Rapid Pulse Rifle body shot damage increased by 3.5%, alongside crit damage by 1%

Lightweight Pulse Rifle body shot damage increased by 6%, alongside increased crit damage by 3%

Adaptive Pulse Rifle body shot damage increased by 5%, alongside increased crit damage by 2%

Rapid Fire Scout Rifle increased base damage by 2%

Lightweight Bow increased base damage by 6%. Le Monarque won't be affected by this change.

Sunshot crit hit damage increased by 11% to 3-hit Guardians

The Last Word increased base damage by 6%

Reduced flinch from Primary ammo weapons by 15%

While the exact date of these changes' release hasn't been confirmed yet, it can be easily deduced to be the upcoming Destiny 2 weekly reset on March 26.

Bungie's official statement regarding the unintended performance of Precision Auto Rifles is as follows:

"It’s very clear that some Auto Rifles are outperforming the competition in the mid-range, with Precision Auto Rifles in general being outliers. This is not purely a Prosecutor problem. In fact, six of the 10 best-performing Auto Rifles in high-skill lobbies are 450 Precisions, with Positive Outlook being the strongest."

Players can look forward to another developer livestream during the Destiny 2 weekly reset on March 26, scheduled for reset time as well.