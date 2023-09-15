Bungie confirms the removal of Legendary Shards in Destiny 2 The Final Shape 

Legendary Shards have been Destiny 2's primary currency for gear exchange ever since Day 1. Be it focusing on weapons and armor, or simply purchasing items from almost any vendor, it's always important to have enough Legendary Shards to last a lifetime in the game. However, starting next season (Season 23), the community will start to see a slight shift in the price tags, as Bungie confirms a complete removal of the material.

In the most recent TWID (This week in Destiny), the company explained the removal of the Legendary Shards as a removal of a barrier that was holding back both the game and players. In return, weapons, armor, and Exotics that require Legendary Shards can be exchanged using the rest of the required currencies.

One of the primary reasons behind this removal also has to do with the bloat of currencies, and Bungie's goal to make Destiny 2 easier to understand as more content gets added to the game.

Every mentioned change with the removal of Legendary Shards from Destiny 2

Over the past few years, the Destiny 2 community found a lot of ways to increase the number of Legendary Shards in their inventory. Be it by the infamous blue armor glitch, or something else entirely, Guardians always found a loophole in the system, while Bungie was pretty quick to patch things up. The newly announced patch, however, seems to be removing the currency entirely from the game.

While the change is meant for The Final Shape, Bungie wants to start implementing the removal from Season 23 itself. Exotic Kiosk at the Tower will still sell gears to the players, only without the Legendary Shards in the price tag. Hence, other materials such as Exotic Ciphers, Glimmer, and Spoils of Conquest will remain the same.

In terms of focusing on Ritual and competitive vendors, non-Adept weapons will not require any Legendary Shards. Having only Glimmer and Ritual Engram will be enough for one gear piece. The following are the revamped costs after the removal of Shards:

New ritual weapons: 1 Engram.

Standard ritual pool weapons: 3 Engrams and 5,000 Glimmer.

Standard ritual pool armor: 3 Engrams and 5,000 Glimmer.

Legacy weapons: 5 Engrams and 15,000 Glimmer.

Iron Banner weapons: 5 Engram and 25,000 Glimmer.

Nightfall weapons: 5 Engram and 25,000 Glimmer. Same for Trials weapons.

Adept weapons: 1 Engram, 50,000 Glimmer, and 10 Nightfall Ciphers.

Dismantling Legendary gears will drop Glimmer alongside a chance of Enhancement Cores, with a few EXP of Gunsmith rank.