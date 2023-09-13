Destiny 2 Igneous Hammer god rolls, drop locations, and more

Igneous Hammer from Destiny 2's Trials of Osiris became an instant fan-favorite among the majority of the player base. The Aggressive Framed Hand Cannon allowed its users to land hard-hitting precision shots from a fair distance, even leading to two-shotting Guardians. Thankfully, after getting vaulted for almost a year, Igneous Hammer has been re-issued in Season of the Witch with new perks.

The following article lists the best perks of the newly re-issued Igneous Hammer Hand Cannon from Trials of Osiris. It should be noted that the old Igneous Hammer from Season of the Chosen is still viable for infusing.

That said, the new Igneous Hammer from Saint-14 won't be purchasable for players who have not unlocked the re-issued version yet.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

How to get the Igneous Hammer Hand Cannon in Destiny 2?

Igneous Hammer can be easily focused from Saint-14's inventory located at the Tower. However, players looking to focus on the weapon need to have it unlocked within their collections. As mentioned, having the older version of the Igneous Hammer won't work in this case, so anyone's best bet is to either focus on Trials Engram or rank Saint's level up to 16.

Igneous Hammer curated version (Image via Bungie)

Once the re-issued version of the weapon has been unlocked in collections, random rolls will become available for focusing from the Focused Decoding section in the inventory. Each copy of the standard version requires 1 Trials Engram, 20,000 Glimmer, and 25 Legendary Shards.

Igneous Hammer focusing cost (Image via Bungie)

The Adept version of the weapon will require 1 Trials Engram, 50,000 Glimmer, 50 Legendary Shards, and one Passage with seven wins. The Passage in question here can be flawed, too, as long as the Adept weapon is unlocked in the player's collections.

Destiny 2 Igneous Hammer god roll for PvP

Igneous Hammer (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The following perks should be the best in Igneous Hammer for PvP:

Fluted Barrel for Stability and Handling.

Ricochet Rounds for Range and Stability.

Rapid Hit for increased Stability and Reload Speed upon hitting multiple precision shots.

Eye of the Storm for increased Accuracy and Handling once the health of the user gets lower.

Moving Target is an equally important perk to have in the last column, alongside Keep Away in the third column. The Opening Shot deserves special mention here.

Destiny 2 Igneous Hammer god roll for PvE

Igneous Hammer god roll for PvE (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The following perk combination is recommended for Destiny 2 PvE:

Smallbore for Stability and Range.

Flared Magwell for Stability and Reload Speed.

Heal Clip for inflicting cure to self and nearby allies after reloading on kill.

Incandescent for a solar explosion on kill, further scorching nearby targets.

Frenzy is a great perk to have on the weapon as well, alongside Golden Tricorn paired with Solar load-outs.