Destiny 2 Bequest god rolls, drop locations, and more

The Bequest Sword from the Destiny 2 Deep Stone Crypt Raid is having its usage rate skyrocket after Crota's End went live. It is a craftable weapon like many other Legendary weapons from the Raid, as the Enhanced version of a specific perk combination is required. The following article lists the correct perks to have on the Bequest Sword that will help in dealing maximum damage on PvE bosses.

There are a lot of perks to choose from, which can easily confuse players into taking the wrong combinations, ultimately leading to reduced damage output.

Crota's final stand, especially, provides a very narrow damage window for all six players. Hence, everyone needs to deal damage in increased numbers to slay Crota in one go.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

How to get and properly use Bequest in Destiny 2

The Bequest Sword can be farmed from the Deep Stone Crypt Raid, specifically from the Taniks boss encounter. Defeating the Shank abomination has a chance to drop either a red border or a standard version of the weapon. Dismantling a total of five deepsight versions of the weapon will unlock its craftable pattern.

The reason behind Bequest's high damage output lies within its high base Impact, alongside the amount of increased damage from Enhanced Surrounded. Pairing this up with Tractor Cannon's weaken, or Hunter's Shadowshot can grant interesting results in the encounter.

Enhanced Surrounded can deal 47% increased damage to enemies, which is recommended instead of Vorpal Weapon in the fourth column. However, it is important to activate the perk during any damage phase, so keeping a few enemies alive before starting the damage phase is essential.

Destiny 2 PvE god roll for Bequest

Bequest PvP god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The best perks on Destiny 2's Bequest for PvE are as follows:

Jagged Edge for increased Impact.

Swordmaster's Guard for increased Charge Rate, Stability, Inventory Size, Guard Resistance, and Guard Endurance.

Relentless Strikes for one ammo refund after landing three light attacks.

Surrounded for a 47% increased damage on enemies while three or more combatants are nearby.

Aside from boss DPS, Chain Reaction is always a nice perk to have for clearing out a room full of trash mobs quickly. En Garde is also a decent damage perk to have, as it can increase damage output up to 30%.

Destiny 2 PvP god roll for Bequest

Bequest god roll for PvP (Image via D2Gunsmith)

While having Bequest isn't mandatory for Destiny 2 PvP, here are the best perks to have:

Jagged Edge for increased damage.

Burst Guard for increased Guard and Stability.

Unrelenting for increased health regeneration after defeating a Guardian.

Assassin's Blade for increased movement speed and damage upon scoring final blows.

Vorpal Weapon is great for shutting down Guardians with supers, while almost anything can work as long as the opposing party isn't standing inside a Well of Radiance or Ward of Dawn.