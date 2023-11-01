Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.2.5.2 full patch notes: Lord of Wolves nerf, Festival armor fixes, and more 

Destiny 2 Season of the Witch is in its eleventh week, marking the first update to not host any seasonal challenges. Players will now need to make do with the past challenges if they want to level their power bonus and season pass. However, with a new weekly reset, Bungie made some minor changes and fixed a few ongoing issues in the game.

The official patch notes for this most recent Hotfix patch mention a significant nerf to the Lord of Wolves Exotic, the removal of Eververse items, and adjustments on Festival of the Lost armor pieces. All of these details have been provided below.

Disclaimer: This article is based on official patch notes mentioned on Bungie's official website.

All patch notes from Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.2.5.2

The following are the official patch notes released alongside the weekly reset on October 31, 2023:

1) ACTIVITIES

Crucible

Adept Guardian Spec in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Fixed an issue where players who reached Ascendant rank in Competitive were unable to claim the Adept Guardian Spec Triumph.

Player Journey

Season of the Deep in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Now allows players to access The Plunge, Dive Tank to complete Season of the Witch quests if they have not completed Season of the Deep quests.

2) GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

ARMOR AND EXPRESSIONS

Titan armor in Festival of the Lost 2023 (Image via Bungie)

Fixed an issue where two Festival of the Lost Universal Ornament sets, the Hunters’ Mygalomorph set and the Titans’ Crawling Chaos set, were not animating correctly in inspection screens.

Fixed an issue where the worm in the Wiggle Worm emote would disappear partway through the emote.

WEAPONS AND ACCESSORIES

Lord of Wolves Exotic Shotgun (Image via Bungie)

Fixed an issue where Lord of Wolves was dealing too much damage at range when aiming down sights.

ABILITIES

Icarus Dash (Image via Bungie)

Fixed an issue where the Icarus Dash description string was missing additional functionality added in Destiny 2 Update 6.1.0.2.

3) GENERAL

The following items have been removed from sale in Eververse:

The Lycan's Mire Shell

Winchester's Ruin Sparrow

Boo Emote.

Destiny 2 community isn't having the best of times when it comes to the entire morale of its creators. Bungie recently laid off almost 100 staff members, alongside key music composers. With the certainty of a stable future on the edge, the looter-shooter title will have its next season on November 28, 2023.